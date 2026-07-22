Extension Cord Cut Short: Court Rejects Insurer’s Attempted Coverage Workaround of Exclusion by Extension

A coverage extension ordinarily does what its title suggests: it extends coverage beyond the standard policy form. But what happens when an insurer tries to use an insurance extension to exclude coverage? That was the question in Parsons v. Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company, in which the Indiana Court of Appeals held that the same principles limiting broad pollution exclusions also apply when an insurer invokes a pollution coverage extension to narrow coverage. The result was a significant victory for the policyholder.

The Coverage Dispute

The dispute arose from an Indiana company’s sale of “Ethanol Extraction,” which was labeled as 190-proof grain alcohol consisting of 95 percent ethanol and 5 percent water. The product, however, contained more than 40 percent methanol. Consumers purchased and ingested the product, resulting in serious injuries and multiple deaths, including the death of Robert Parsons.

Parsons’s estate sued the Indiana company, as did several other victims. The company, in turn, sought coverage from its insurer, Crum & Forster. Crum & Forster denied coverage under the policy’s Commercial General Liability (CGL) part but agreed there was coverage under an additional Third-Party Pollution Liability (TPPL) part.

That determination had significant consequences. Crum & Forster contended that all methanol-related claims arose from a single “pollution condition” subject to a $1 million TPPL limit—lower than the CGL limits. The insurer later argued that the TPPL limits, together with the limits of a related excess policy, had been exhausted by defense costs and earlier settlements, leaving no coverage for the Parsons claim.

Parsons’s estate responded that the claims fell within the policy’s CGL and products-completed operations coverage, not the TPPL part. The distinction mattered because Crum & Forster’s classification effectively determined whether meaningful insurance remained available.

The Policy

The policy contained both standard CGL coverage and separate TPPL coverage. The TPPL part covered damages resulting from a “pollution condition,” defined broadly as the discharge, dispersal, migration, release, or escape of pollutants. The policy also included a Multiple Coverages Limitation providing that, where TPPL coverage applied, CGL coverage would not.

The insured and Parsons’s estate argued that the claims arose from the sale of a defective product and therefore implicated traditional CGL products-liability coverage rather than pollution-liability coverage. Crum & Forster, by contrast, contended that ingestion of methanol necessarily constituted a pollution condition within the meaning of the TPPL coverage part.

The Court’s Analysis

The Indiana court had to decide whether coverage existed under the policy’s CGL part, with its higher limits, rather than solely under the TPPL part. The issue had practical significance because Crum & Forster maintained that the TPPL limits had already been exhausted through settlements and defense costs for other methanol-related claims.

The court first addressed Crum & Forster’s reliance on the pollution exclusion. The Indiana Supreme Court had repeatedly found pollution exclusions ambiguous when applied beyond traditional environmental pollution, cautioning that a literal reading of broad pollution exclusions could dramatically expand their reach and negate coverage for ordinary commercial-liability claims. Indiana courts therefore require insurers to identify with specificity the substances and circumstances covered by a pollution exclusion.

Applying those principles, the court concluded that the policy’s pollution exclusion lacked the specificity Indiana precedent requires. Indeed, the court observed that the policy’s definition of “pollutant” was even broader than definitions that prior Indiana courts had deemed ambiguous. It therefore held that “because the Policy does not unambiguously identify methanol as a ‘pollutant,’ Crum & Forster cannot rely on the Total Pollution Exclusion to deny CGL coverage[.]”

That did not end the dispute. Even if the claim fell within the CGL part, the policy’s Multiple Coverages Limitation provided that TPPL coverage would supersede CGL coverage where both potentially applied. Thus, if the methanol-related injuries arose from a covered “pollution condition,” coverage would still be confined to the TPPL part.

Turning to the TPPL part, the Indiana court confronted an issue of first impression: whether the reasoning that Indiana courts have long applied to pollution exclusions also applies to pollution coverage extensions. The court answered yes. In a particularly notable passage, it reasoned that an insurer should not be permitted to accomplish through a pollution coverage grant what Indiana law would not permit it to accomplish through a pollution exclusion.

The court found a “close identity” between the language of the policy’s pollution exclusion and TPPL coverage grant. Accepting Crum & Forster’s broad interpretation of the TPPL part, the court reasoned, would allow the pollution coverage extension to swallow CGL coverage whenever a claim involved a chemical substance. Because the Multiple Coverages Limitation displaced otherwise applicable CGL coverage, that reading risked turning the TPPL part into a practical limitation on coverage rather than an extension of it. The court declined to construe the policy that way.

The court also concluded that the facts did not fit the policy’s concept of a “pollution condition.” The injuries did not arise from the type of discharge, dispersal, migration, release, or escape traditionally associated with pollution claims. Rather, they arose because methanol allegedly was mislabeled as ethanol and then ingested by consumers. Under those circumstances, the court held that the injuries suffered by Parsons and others did not result from a covered “pollution condition” and did not trigger TPPL coverage or the Multiple Coverages Limitation. Coverage was available under the CGL part.

Key Takeaways

Parsons serves as a reminder that coverage disputes are not always about whether coverage exists, but where it exists within a policy. An insurer’s characterization of a claim can materially affect available limits, defense-cost treatment, and other policy benefits. The decision also highlights the importance of carefully evaluating how additional coverages and coverage extensions interact with the rest of the policy. Although such provisions generally are intended to expand coverage, they should not be construed in a manner that unintentionally restricts or displaces coverage otherwise available under another coverage part. As Parsons demonstrates, where an insurer seeks to use a coverage extension as the functional equivalent of an exclusion, courts should scrutinize and construe that provision accordingly.

Joshua Paster contributed to this article