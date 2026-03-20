Expanded Parcel Division Rights Under Amended Michigan Land Division Act

Overview of Michigan’s Amended Land Division Act

The first phase of the amendment takes effect March 24, 2026, under 2025 Public Act 58, which revises Section 108 of the LDA (MCL 560.108). This is the first revision to the LDA framework in nearly three decades and aims to increase the supply of buildable lots across the state. For landowners, developers, and municipalities, the amendment creates new opportunities but also introduces new complexities that warrant careful planning.

Expanded Division Rights for Parent Parcels

Under prior law, the first 10 acres, or fraction thereof, of a parent parcel or parent tract may be divided into no more than four resulting parcels. This limitation has historically constrained small and mid-scale residential developments, particularly in infill areas where traditional plats and alternate subdivision processes may not be economically feasible.

Under the amended statute, once fully implemented, the first 10 acres may be divided into 10 parcels. Additional divisions are permitted based on acreage thresholds:

One additional parcel for each whole 10 acres beyond the first 10 acres, up to a maximum of 11 additional parcels.

For parcels exceeding 120 acres, one additional parcel for each whole 40 acres beyond that threshold.

These expanded division rights may significantly affect land valuation, development feasibility, and strategic planning timelines.

It should be noted, however, that the expanded division rights do not trump other local zoning and parcel requirements, such as minimum lot size, minimum frontage, width-to-depth ratio requirements, and the like, so there will still be instances in which local zoning may limit the increased divisions otherwise permitted under the amended LDA.

New Municipal Authority to Exceed Statutory Caps

Beginning March 24, 2026, municipalities and counties with approval authority under the LDA may adopt ordinances permitting the land to be divided into more parcels than the amended LDA allows. The amended law does not impose a specific numerical cap under such local ordinances; consequently, local ordinances may adopt exempt division standards that both exceed the floor created by the LDA and vary between different zoning districts or based on other criteria espoused by the localities.

This change is especially significant because historically, the LDA functioned as a ceiling on parcel divisions exempt from platting requirements. Under the amended framework, however, it effectively establishes a floor that municipalities may exceed at their discretion, and serves to facilitate, rather than hinder, smaller-scale developments.

In addition, while the same limitations apply to the amended LDA for successive divisions of child parcels created from the initial division of a parent, namely, a 10-year waiting period and additional numerical caps on future divisions, municipalities can enact local ordinances that also trump those requirements. As a result, municipalities are afforded greater control and flexibility to supersede the amended LDA restrictions affecting both initial division and re-division. Determining whether and how to exercise that discretion will require careful development planning and consideration by municipalities. Likewise, interpreting new local ordinances that vary from the amended LDA requirements, and understanding how the two laws jointly affect a given parcel of land, will require careful analysis and planning by landowners and developers.

Transitional Period Through March 2027

The amended statute includes a one-year transition period. From March 24, 2026, through March 24, 2027:

Municipal override authority is available

Existing statutory division caps remain in effect

Beginning March 24, 2027, the expanded statutory caps take full effect statewide.

This phased rollout provides municipalities time to evaluate infrastructure, zoning, and alignment with master plans before adopting override ordinances. Communities that act early may be better positioned to guide development outcomes that are consistent with long-term land-use goals.

Illustrative Division Potential by Parcel Size

Parent Parcel Size Max Parcels Pre-Amendment Max Parcels Post-Amendment (Effective March 24, 2027) Max Parcels Under Local Ordinance (Effective March 24, 2026) 10 acres 4 10 Per local ordinance (no statutory cap) 20 acres 5 base + up to 2 bonus = 7 11 base + up to 2 bonus = 13 Per local ordinance (no statutory cap) 40 acres 7 base + up to 2 bonus = 9 13 base + up to 2 bonus = 15 Per local ordinance (no statutory cap) 80 acres 11 base + up to 2 bonus = 13 17 base + up to 2 bonus = 19 Per local ordinance (no statutory cap)

Practical Considerations for Key Stakeholders

For Landowners and Developers

Review land holdings to identify parcels that may support additional divisions.

Evaluate timing strategies, including whether to proceed under current caps, wait for expanded caps in 2027, or pursue development under a municipal override ordinance.

Assess re-division limitations before relying on a local ordinance to maximize parcel counts.

For Municipalities

Evaluate whether to adopt override ordinances before March 2027 to proactively shape development patterns.

Consider infrastructure capacity, zoning implications, and consistency with master plans.

For Lenders and Real Estate Brokers