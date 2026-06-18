Expanded H-2A Access May Benefit Dairy Farmers
Thursday, June 18, 2026
The Trump administration recently announced guidance that may expand access to the H-2A temporary agricultural worker program for dairy operations. Historically, the H-2A program has been limited to temporary or seasonal agricultural work, making it difficult for dairy producers with year-round labor needs to participate.
The new guidance from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor signals greater flexibility for dairy employers seeking to utilize the H-2A program to address workforce challenges.
While additional implementation details are expected, dairy producers considering H-2A workers should be aware that the program continues to carry significant application, wage, housing and compliance requirements.
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