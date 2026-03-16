Executive Order Targets “Made in America” Claims
Monday, March 16, 2026
- On March 13, 2026, President Donald J. Trump signed a new Executive Order directing federal agencies to enhance oversight of American origin claims, particularly in contexts where foreign manufacturers and online sellers represent product origin.
- The Order instructs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to prioritize matters involving potentially deceptive U.S. origin representations and asks agencies with country‑of‑origin labeling authority to evaluate whether updated regulations or harmonized guidance could support more consistent voluntary labeling practices.
- The Executive Order also includes significant procurement related directives. Agencies responsible for government-wide acquisition contracts must periodically review and verify U.S. origin claims for products offered to the federal government. If a vendor misrepresents a product’s origin, the item must be removed from federal procurement lists, and the case may be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for potential False Claims Act enforcement.
- The White House frames the Executive Order as part of an ongoing commitment to the “America First” economic agenda. It also reflects continued active FTC enforcement activity building off the FTC’s 2025 warning‑letter campaign during “‘Made in the USA’ Month,” in which the agency reminded businesses and major online platforms of their obligations under the 2021 MUSA Labeling Rule, and highlighted potential implications for third‑party marketplace compliance.
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