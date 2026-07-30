Executive Employment Agreements: 10 Key Issues to Get Right

Key Takeaways:

Executive employment agreements should be drafted with the full employment lifecycle in mind, as seemingly routine provisions can significantly affect compensation, severance, tax treatment, and future disputes.

Bonus, equity, and severance arrangements should be carefully coordinated with applicable tax rules, benefit plans, and corporate governance requirements to avoid unintended consequences.

Clear definitions and consistent drafting throughout an agreement can help preserve flexibility while reducing legal and financial risk.

Restrictive covenants, whistleblower protections, disability provisions, and change-in-control arrangements continue to require close attention as legal requirements and enforcement priorities evolve.

Foley recently hosted a webinar examining 10 key issues companies should consider when drafting, negotiating, and reviewing executive employment agreements. While these agreements often begin with familiar concepts such as salary, bonus opportunities, and benefits, their provisions are highly interconnected and can have significant implications throughout an executive’s tenure and beyond. A recurring theme throughout the discussion was that careful drafting at the outset can help companies preserve flexibility, avoid unintended obligations, and minimize disputes when business circumstances change.

Getting the Fundamentals Right

Executive employment agreements often establish more than compensation and job responsibilities. Core provisions such as base salary, work location, travel expectations, and benefits eligibility frequently serve as the foundation for other provisions throughout the agreement. Salary definitions, for example, may affect bonus calculations, severance payments, and good reason termination rights. Companies should consider addressing how and when salary may be reviewed and adjusted and whether any future reductions may be implemented as part of broader workforce measures. Similarly, work location provisions have become increasingly important as remote and hybrid work arrangements remain common, creating potential implications for governing law, taxation, and relocation-related termination rights. Benefits provisions also warrant careful review to ensure employment agreements align with existing plan documents and do not inadvertently promise enhanced benefits that could create compliance concerns or administrative challenges.

Bonus Arrangements and Deferred Compensation Considerations

Annual bonus provisions are often viewed as straightforward compensation terms, but their structure can carry important tax implications under Internal Revenue Code Section 409A. The timing of bonus payments, eligibility requirements, and payment conditions should be carefully evaluated to determine whether an exemption applies or whether the arrangement should be drafted as compliant deferred compensation. Consideration should also be given to bonus plan documents, payroll administration, and applicable state wage laws to ensure the company’s intended practices are fully supported by the agreement’s language.

Equity Compensation Requires Precision

Equity awards frequently represent a significant component of an executive’s compensation package, particularly in growth-stage and privately held companies. Employment agreements should clearly address the type of award being granted, the size of the award, vesting expectations, and the relationship between the agreement and the company’s equity plan documents. Ambiguous references to ownership percentages or future grants can create unintended consequences, particularly when future financing rounds, valuation changes, or corporate transactions occur. Companies should also ensure that governance approvals, valuation requirements, accounting considerations, and public company disclosure obligations are considered before commitments are memorialized in an employment agreement.

Severance and Post-Employment Benefits

Severance arrangements often present some of the most significant drafting challenges because employment law, tax law, and business objectives frequently intersect. Payment timing, release requirements, installment structures, and applicable Section 409A rules should be evaluated together rather than in isolation. Similarly, agreements that provide continued health coverage or Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985 (COBRA) premium subsidies should clearly define the scope and duration of those benefits, along with any circumstances under which the obligation ends. Careful coordination between severance provisions and employee benefit plans can help prevent unintended tax or administrative issues.

Restrictive Covenants and Other Key Protections

Executive employment agreements routinely include confidentiality obligations, non-solicitation provisions, non-competition restrictions, non-disparagement clauses, and other protections designed to safeguard the company’s interests. Because state law continues to evolve in this area, restrictive covenant provisions should be reviewed regularly and tailored to the jurisdictions most likely to govern the employment relationship. Whistleblower protections also remain an important consideration. Agreements should preserve an individual’s ability to communicate with government agencies and regulators while still protecting confidential and proprietary business information. Disability provisions likewise deserve close attention. Clear definitions and administrative procedures can help reduce uncertainty and minimize disputes regarding eligibility for compensation or benefits if a disability occurs during employment.

Planning for Change-in-Control Transactions

Executive employment agreements should also address how compensation and benefits will be treated in connection with a change in control. Transaction-related payments, accelerated equity vesting, and severance benefits can all implicate Internal Revenue Code Sections 280G and 4999, potentially resulting in significant tax consequences for both executives and companies. Establishing a framework in advance for handling potential parachute payment issues can provide greater certainty and help avoid difficult negotiations when a transaction is already underway.

Considerations for Companies

In light of these considerations, companies should consider:

Reviewing executive employment agreement templates to ensure compensation, benefits, and termination provisions work together as intended

Coordinating employment agreement terms with equity plans, bonus plans, benefit plans, and corporate governance requirements

Evaluating tax considerations associated with bonus, equity, severance, and change-in-control arrangements before agreements are finalized

Regularly reviewing restrictive covenant, whistleblower, and disability provisions to reflect evolving legal requirements

Maintaining flexibility while providing sufficient clarity to reduce ambiguity and future disputes

Executive employment agreements are more than hiring documents. They establish the framework that governs critical compensation, benefits, and employment-related rights throughout an executive’s relationship with a company. Organizations that approach these agreements thoughtfully and holistically will be better positioned to manage risk, preserve flexibility, and adapt to changing business circumstances.