To Exclude or Not To Exclude: Illinois Supreme Court Expands Employer Wage Liability for Off-the-Clock Work

Key Takeaways

The Illinois Supreme Court Expands the Boundaries of Compensable Hours : The Illinois Supreme Court held that the Illinois Minimum Wage Law (IMWL) does not automatically incorporate federal Portal-to-Portal Act limitations. Rather, the statute requires compensation for off-the-clock work activities.

: The Illinois Supreme Court held that the Illinois Minimum Wage Law (IMWL) does not automatically incorporate federal Portal-to-Portal Act limitations. Rather, the statute requires compensation for off-the-clock work activities. Impact on Compensability : Employer-mandated pre- and post-shift activities may be compensable under Illinois law, even if not compensable under federal law.

: Employer-mandated pre- and post-shift activities may be compensable under Illinois law, even if not compensable under federal law. Effect on Employers: The decision increases potential wage-and-hour exposure for Illinois employers, particularly for off-the-clock activities such as screenings and security checks. Employers should review timekeeping and pay practices to ensure compliance with Illinois-specific requirements.

To exclude or not to exclude off-the-clock activities, that is now a pressing question for Illinois employers. On March 19, 2026, the Illinois Supreme Court issued a significant decision clarifying the scope of compensable work under the Illinois Minimum Wage Law (IMWL), with potentially far-reaching implications for employers operating in the state.

The ruling arises from litigation involving Amazon warehouse employees who sought compensation for time spent undergoing mandatory pre-shift COVID-19 screenings. The central legal question—certified to the Court by the Seventh Circuit—was whether Illinois law incorporates the federal Portal-to-Portal Act (PPA), which excludes certain “preliminary” and “postliminary” activities from compensable time.

A Departure from Federal Limitations

Under federal law, the PPA does not require employers to compensate pre- or post-work activities, unless those activities are “integral and indispensable” to the employee’s principal duties. Courts have historically applied this framework to exclude time spent in security screenings or similar activities.

The Illinois Supreme Court, however, has now made clear that the IMWL does not incorporate the Portal-to-Portal Act’s categorical exclusions and instead requires an independent analysis under Illinois law. The Court focused on the plain language of the IMWL and the Illinois Department of Labor’s “hours worked” definition, noting that—unlike federal law—neither explicitly excludes “preliminary” or “postliminary” activities. Absent clear legislative intent, the Court declined to read those limitations into the statute.

During oral argument, Amazon warned that an expansive interpretation could create liability for routine workplace activities “ranging from walking from their cars, to waiting for an elevator,” to undergoing security procedures. While the Court did not adopt that sweeping formulation outright, the decision leaves open the possibility that Illinois courts will take a more employee-favorable approach than federal law.

Notably, the Court did not determine whether the specific activities at issue were compensable, leaving that determination to the Seventh Circuit on remand.

A Broader Trend in Illinois Wage Law

The ruling is consistent with a recent trend in Illinois Supreme Court jurisprudence interpreting the IMWL expansively. For example, in Mercado v. S&C Electric Co., the Court held that non-discretionary bonuses must be included in the “regular rate of pay” for overtime calculations, rejecting narrower interpretations of compensation.

Together, these decisions signal a clear judicial preference for applying the plain language of the IMWL without importing federal limitations that could narrow employee protections.

Implications for Employers

This decision materially increases potential wage-and-hour exposure for Illinois employers. If broadly applied, the ruling could extend compensability to a wide range of pre- and post-shift activities, including:

Health and safety screenings

Security checks

Required on-site waiting time

Other employer-mandated activities performed off the clock.

What Should Employers Do Now

Employers with Illinois operations should take proactive steps in light of this development:

Review pay practices: Evaluate whether employees are required to perform activities before clock-in or after clock-out.

Evaluate whether employees are required to perform activities before clock-in or after clock-out. Assess compensability: Consider whether such activities could now be deemed compensable under Illinois law, even if excluded under federal standards.

Consider whether such activities could now be deemed compensable under Illinois law, even if excluded under federal standards. Update policies and procedures: Ensure timekeeping practices capture all potentially compensable work.

Ensure timekeeping practices capture all potentially compensable work. Monitor litigation risk: The decision may spur class and collective actions challenging longstanding pay practices, particularly in industries that rely on pre-shift screening or security protocols.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s ruling underscores that compliance with federal wage-and-hour law may no longer be sufficient in Illinois. Because the case will return to the Seventh Circuit for a final determination on off-the-clock compensability, changes to the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision may be on the horizon. In the meantime, employers should anticipate increased scrutiny of off-the-clock work and adjust their practices accordingly to mitigate risk.