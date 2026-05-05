The Evolving Contours of Artificial Intelligence as a D&O Exposure

A recent securities class action, Dunn v. Upstart Holdings, Inc., brought against Upstart – a fintech lender – underscores emerging AI-related D&O risks. Filed April 2026 in California federal court, the suit alleges that Upstart and its executives misled investors about the performance of its AI loan underwriting model. When Upstart’s AI Model 22 underperformed, the company’s stock plunged, prompting an investor lawsuit claiming that management knew about calibration failures. The case spotlights the D&O insurance implications of artificial intelligence in corporate operations. Company executives face new exposures if AI algorithms malfunction or produce biased outcomes. For policyholders, D&O policies may provide coverage for defense and, possibly, liability in securities suits alleging misrepresentations about AI systems. Insurers, however, are starting to add AI exclusions or sublimits, wary of the unpredictable liability posed by opaque AI models.

Commercial policyholders incorporating AI should review their D&O and E&O (errors & omissions) coverage for clarity on AI-related claims. Upstart’s experience also highlights the importance of robust disclosures: omissions or overstatements about AI capabilities can trigger not only investor suits but also regulatory scrutiny, which might bring professional liability coverage into play.

Practical Takeaway: As companies deploy AI in underwriting, hiring, or operations, risk managers must ensure their D&O/E&O policies are up to date. Consider negotiating endorsements that explicitly cover claims arising from algorithm failures, data bias, or cyber incidents tied to AI. Upstart’s suit serves as a cautionary tale for policyholders: proactively manage AI risks and secure appropriate coverage to avoid uninsured exposures when AI goes awry.