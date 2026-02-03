European Commission Announces New Cybersecurity Package

On January 20, 2026, the European Commission proposed a comprehensive new cybersecurity package aimed at strengthening the EU’s cybersecurity resilience and enhancing its capacity to manage evolving threats. The cybersecurity package proposes revisions to the EU Cybersecurity Act, the EU Directive on measures for a high common level of cybersecurity across the European Union (the “NIS2 Directive”), and the European Cybersecurity Certification Framework (the “ECCF”).

The proposed revisions to the Cybersecurity Act will introduce four key elements:

ICT Supply Chain Security Framework: A comprehensive framework shall be established to address information and communication technologies (“ICT”) supply chain security challenges in critical infrastructure.

Amendments to the NIS2 Directive proposed by the European Commission include:

Clarified Scope and Definitions: Amendments will clarify the scope for certain sectors and entities, including healthcare, electricity, hydrogen and chemical providers, and will set clear rules for electricity producers with more than 1 MW of generation capacity.

The Commission will develop guidelines to harmonize and simplify information requests for supply chain security, reducing duplicative administrative burdens. Ransomware Reporting: Rules for reporting information regarding ransomware attacks will be introduced. In the event of a ransomware attack, certain entities will be required to report sensitive information (such as whether the entity has paid a ransom and, if so, what amount and to whom) to computer security incident response teams (“CSIRTs”) and national authorities. The intention is to enable CSIRTs and national authorities to, amongst other things, compile the intelligence and evidence that law enforcement agencies need to disrupt and dismantle ransomware gangs and sanction their operatives.

The updated ECCF will feature three main changes:

Expanded and Clarified Scope: The ECCF will be broadened for greater legal certainty and market relevance. Entities will be able to certify ICT products, services, managed security services and their overall cyber posture, supporting compliance and presumed conformity with NIS2 and other EU laws.

The package is to be presented to the European Parliament and European Council for approval. Once approved, the revised Cybersecurity Act will be applicable immediately, and Member States will have one year to transpose the updated NIS2 Directive into national law.

Read the press release here. Read the revised Cybersecurity Act here. Read the proposed NIS2 amendments here.