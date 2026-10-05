EUON Study Identifies Knowledge Gaps on Nanomaterials Used in Flame Retardants
Monday, October 5, 2026
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The European Union (EU) Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON) announced on September 24, 2026, the release of a new study that reviews the use of nanomaterials in flame retardants. On behalf of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and EUON, researchers combined “a structured systematic review of scientific literature, an extensive analysis of grey literature and input from a stakeholder survey, using a transparent methodology aligned with the European Food Safety Authority guidance and PRISMA principles.” According to the study, evidence indicates that nano-enabled flame retardants are predominantly investigated for condensed-phase mechanisms (e.g., barrier formation, catalytic charring, and residue stabilization), while gas-phase effects are generally secondary. The study notes that although performance data are abundant, information on human health and environmental hazards, realistic exposure scenarios, and long-term life-cycle behavior “remains limited and uneven, contributing to uncertainty in assessment and regulatory interpretation.” The study concludes that nano-enabled flame retardants are “technologically promising but regulatorily complex, and that improved data generation, harmonised reporting and greater integration of life-cycle considerations are needed to support safe and sustainable innovation” in the EU.

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