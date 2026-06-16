EUON Publishes Nanopinion on How Simple Rules Can Guide the Design of Boron Nanomaterials
Tuesday, June 16, 2026

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 On June 9, 2026, the European Union (EU) Observatory for Nanomaterials (EUON) published a Nanopinion entitled “From Boron Fullerenes to Borophenes: A Simple Rule for Designing New Nanomaterials” by Nevill Gonzalez Szwacki, Ph.D., a theoretical physicist at the Faculty of Physics, University of Warsaw. The article describes how an idea known as atomic coordination can link different types of boron nanomaterials, including boron fullerenes and borophenes. According to the article, boron nanostructures can be understood by looking at how their atoms are connected at the local level, helping researchers identify which structures are likely to be more stable and how their properties may differ. The article notes that this coordination-based approach could give researchers a more practical way to design new boron nanomaterials.

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