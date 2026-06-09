The EU Pharma Package: What U.S. Companies Need to Know

EU Pharma Package Background: Legislative Timeline and Key Developments

The Pharma Package is the first comprehensive revision of EU pharmaceutical laws since 2004, with roots stretching back to June 2016 and a formal Commission proposal in April 2023. The reform responds to conversations regarding access to medicines across member states, medical needs, and supply chain vulnerabilities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Parliament adopted its position in April 2024 and the Council in June 2025, with subsequent negotiations yielding a political agreement on Dec. 11, 2025. The compromise texts were published in March 2026, with formal adoption expected in summer 2026 and full application in late 2028.

Key Regulatory Changes Under the EU Pharma Package

1. Reduced and Modulated Regulatory Protections

The current “8+2+1” framework provides eight years of regulatory data protection, during which third parties cannot reference the marketing authorization data, followed by two years of regulatory market protection, plus a possible one-year extension for a new indication with significant clinical benefit.

The new framework moves to an “8+1(+1)+1” model. EU lawmakers agreed to reduce baseline regulatory market protection from two years to one, while maintaining the possibility of a one-year extension for a new indication. The legislation also introduces a modulated extension mechanism through which the one less year of regulatory market protection can be earned back where: the product addresses an unmet medical need; or the product contains a new active substance and satisfies certain conditions relating to comparator trials and EU-first filing.

The agreed definition of “unmet medical need” is broader than the Commission originally proposed. A medicinal product is considered to address an unmet medical need if it targets a life-threatening or severely debilitating disease and either no treatment is currently authorized in the EU, or offers a clinically meaningful improvement in efficacy, or in safety with comparable efficacy, over existing treatments. The total maximum combined protection period remains at 11 years.

The practical impact on company pipelines will depend on how the concept of unmet medical need is developed and applied in practice by the European Medicines Agency. A refusal to grant unmet medical need status can have cascading negative effects not only for regulatory market protection, but also for national pricing and reimbursement discussions.

2. Expanded Bolar Exemption

The Bolar exemption currently permits generic and biosimilar developers to conduct pre-expiry studies without infringing patents. The compromise text materially broadens its scope to cover activities for obtaining marketing authorizations, conducting health technology assessments, obtaining pricing and reimbursement approvals, and submitting applications on procurement tenders. Activities, like studies and trials, taking place in furtherance of these goals would be explicitly exempt from intellectual property infringement proceedings.

3. Launch and Supply Obligations

The final text abandons the Commission’s earlier launch conditionality concept, which would have cut regulatory data protection from eight to six years unless companies launched across the EU — in favor of a more targeted “best efforts” regime requiring engagement with national pricing and reimbursement systems.

A member state may request the marketing authorization holder to place a product on the market and ensure sufficient and continuous supply where that product benefits from regulatory market protection or orphan market exclusivity. Three concrete steps may be required:

Submission of a valid pricing and reimbursement application Fulfilment of specific requirements in procurement procedures; and Establishment of a roll-out plan.

The marketing authorization holder faces the loss of regulatory market protection in the requesting member state, and the possibility for generic or biosimilar applications to be validated and assessed from year six of the regulatory data protection period, if it has not made the product available and ensured continuous supply within three years of such a request.

The text requires good-faith cooperation and include that launch obligations must not compromise financial viability and must comply with proportionality, free movement, and competition law. Marketing authorization holders are excused where exceptional and unforeseeable circumstances are demonstrated. The risk is nonetheless significant for companies whose products are subject to international reference pricing.

4. Orphan Medicinal Products

The baseline protection for orphan medicinal products is effectively about 11 years as of today. This consists of 10 years of orphan market exclusivity (“OME”) plus the time between application acceptance and grant. Protection is now no longer associated to applications for similar products, but to market authorization, effectively reducing the OME duration by one year.

The new framework provides nine years of OME for standard orphan medicinal products and 11 years for “breakthrough” orphan products, those for which no authorized product exists in the condition, and which deliver a clinically relevant reduction in morbidity or mortality for the relevant patient population. Current protection levels are therefore maintained only for breakthrough products.

The two-year OME extension for completing a pediatric investigation will be removed and replaced by the six-month supplementary protection certificate extension that was previously only available for non-orphan products. The new “global orphan marketing authorisation” concept also means that a single OME period applies to the product, instead of outlining separate periods for each kind of product.

5. Transferable Exclusivity Voucher for Antimicrobials

The regulation creates an incentive to address antimicrobial resistance as the initiative creates a transferable voucher that grants its holder an additional 12 months of regulatory data protection for a “priority antimicrobial.” The voucher can apply if the product addresses a multi-medicine resistant bacteria and demonstrates a significant clinical benefit, with either a mechanism of action distinctly different from any authorized antimicrobial or a new active substance addressing a serious or life-threatening infection.

The voucher may be used either for the antimicrobial itself or transferred for use with another centrally authorized product. The voucher can only be exercised during the fifth or sixth year of the regulatory data protection period when applied to another product, and it is subject to a cap of €490 million, based on gross sales. Only five vouchers will be granted across the EU.

The EU Critical Medicines Act: A Companion Regime

The Pharma Package is part of a broader legislative push. The European Parliament and the Council reached a provisional agreement on May 12, 2026, on the Critical Medicines Act (“CMA”), a separate regulation designed to shore up the availability and security of supply of essential medicines. The CMA complements the Pharma Package’s regulatory obligations for marketing authorization holders by adding policies aimed at strengthening manufacturing capacity and supply chain resilience.

The CMA’s key features include:

Criteria for EU-based “strategic projects” to expand manufacturing capacity, with funded companies required to prioritize EU supply Mandatory procurement diversification for critical medicines, enabling authorities to reward EU-based manufacturing Commission-initiated procurement when five or more Member States request it; and State aid guidelines that support member states in financially supporting such strategic projects.

The compromise also expands the definition of “medicinal products of common interest” to explicitly include orphan products and rejects the Commission’s proposed legal obligation to prevent conflicting Member State contingency stock requests, replacing it with a transparency and solidarity requirement.

The CMA is expected to be formally adopted in late 2026 or early 2027 and will interact with the Pharma Package across stockpiling, launch obligations, export restrictions, and Bolar scope.

What Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Should Do Next

The new rules will apply 24 months after entry into force, with existing protections preserved for products whose MA application is submitted before that date. The Commission and the European Medicines Agency will need to develop dozens of implementing acts and guidance documents within the transition period, some of which will be critical in determining the legislation’s real-world impact.

The EU’s pharmaceutical landscape is being reshaped on multiple fronts simultaneously. Innovator protections are shorter, supply obligations are enforceable, generic and biosimilar pathways are broadened, and a new industrial-policy framework actively favors EU-based manufacturing. Companies should begin preparing now by assessing pipeline impacts, evaluating global filing strategies considering the new modulation criteria, reviewing supply chain preparedness, and monitoring CMA implementation for procurement and stockpiling or supply obligations.