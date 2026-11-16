Takeaways

France’s Bill No. 944, introduced on 09.10.26, is still pending, so the government’s current Index is expected to remain in use for 2027, with the new indicators to begin in 2028.

Bill No. 944 would replace France’s professional equality Index with seven Directive-based indicators and keep reporting at 50 employees — below the Directive’s general 100-worker threshold.

Recruitment, salary-history, pay-secrecy and burden-of-proof rules generally would apply immediately after enactment, while reporting, employee-information, remediation and category-level obligations would be phased in.

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This is the first article in our series on EU Member States that have published draft pay transparency legislation to comply with Directive (EU) 2023/970 but have not yet completed transposition.

The French government presented Bill No. 944 to the Council of Ministers and the Senate on Sept. 10, 2026, under the accelerated procedure. As of early November, the legislative record shows no Senate committee or floor date.

The government aims for Senate review before year-end and National Assembly review in early 2027, but adoption before the May 2027 presidential election is not assured.

The bill remains subject to amendment and to implementing decrees.

Reporting, Remediation Beginning at 50 Employees

The bill would replace the Index de l’égalité professionnelle with seven Directive-aligned indicators. It names only the category-level indicator; a Conseil d’État decree would define the remaining indicators and relevant pay elements.

Employers with at least 50 employees would report the first six indicators annually, with publication on the Labor Ministry website. The category-level indicator would generally be reported every three years by employers with 50–249 employees and annually by employers with at least 250 employees. It would be shared with employees and the comité social et économique (France’s representative body for employees) (CSE), or only with the CSE where necessary to protect anonymity. A collective agreement could exempt employers with 50–99 employees from declaring that indicator.

The 50-employee threshold is material French gold-plating, although employers with 50–99 employees would not face the full joint pay assessment process. Unexplained gaps above a percentage set by decree could still require action through France’s professional-equality bargaining and action-plan framework; the bill does not adopt the Directive’s 5% trigger.

For employers with at least 100 employees, the CSE or union delegates could request explanations of the latest indicators. The employer would have to provide a reasoned response and objectively justify or remedy an unaddressed category-level gap. If a gap exceeds the decree threshold, the employer would consult the CSE, correct any unjustified portion through agreement or action plan, and re-declare within six months. A persistent unjustified gap would lead to a joint pay assessment and negotiated corrective measures or an action plan; the labor administration also could order the process.

Recruitment, Employee Rights, Job Categories

Public job advertisements would have to state the proposed initial pay range and, where applicable, the collective bargaining provisions used to set pay.

If there is no advertisement, the information would be provided in writing before or during the interview.

These rules would apply to all private employers. Employers also could not ask about current or prior compensation or use clauses preventing employees from disclosing their own pay.

Employees would be entitled to request their individual pay level and sex-disaggregated average pay for employees in the same category. Employers would provide annual notice and respond within a decree-set period of no more than two months, subject to safeguards where another employee could be identified. The right has no headcount threshold and would take effect with the company’s categorization agreement or decision.

Categories of work of equal value ordinarily would be established by company agreement. If negotiations failed, the employer could adopt a unilateral decision, valid for three years, after CSE consultation. Relevant factors include qualifications, experience, technical and nontechnical skills, responsibility, working conditions, and physical and mental demands. Employers with at least 100 employees would consult the CSE on methodology, explanations, remediation, and joint assessments; employers with 50–99 employees would inform the CSE of the data, method, and results.

Enforcement, Phased Entry Into Force

The bill would permit administrative penalties of up to 1% of payroll for specified reporting, remediation, and joint assessment failures, rising to 2% for repeat violations within five years. Other failures could carry penalties of up to €450 per violation, doubled for repeat violations. Pay discrimination against several persons could carry an aggravated criminal penalty that can include imprisonment and a fine. Additionally, certain sanctioned employers with at least 100 employees could be excluded from public procurement or concessions. Specified transparency breaches also could shift the evidentiary burden, and claimants could rely on broader comparator evidence.

The principal reporting article (including employee information rights, indicators, remediation, and administrative penalties) would take effect by decree no later than one year after promulgation. The category-level indicator could be delayed up to three years for employers with 100–149 employees and six years for employers with 50–99 employees.

Recruitment, salary-history, pay-secrecy, and burden-of-proof rules would apply the day after publication.

Next Step for Employers

Employers should consider taking the following steps now:

Prepare job advertisements, pay-range approval, and identification of applicable collective bargaining provisions; remove salary-history questions and review pay-secrecy clauses.



Test job architecture for same-work and work-of-equal-value categories, and prepare for categorization negotiations or a unilateral decision after CSE consultation.



Map CSE and union roles in categorization, reporting, objective-justification review, remediation, and joint pay assessments.



Confirm that payroll, HR, equity, and benefits systems can produce the proposed indicators, and document objective, gender-neutral reasons for existing pay differences.



Evaluate public procurement exposure and design annual-notice and pay-information request processes while monitoring the bill and its implementing decrees.

France’s bill may change, and key calculation, privacy, timing, procedural, and remediation-threshold details remain for decree. Nevertheless, it signals an intent to preserve the 50-employee reporting threshold, impose detailed recruitment transparency, strengthen enforcement, and integrate the CSE throughout categorization, reporting, and remediation.

Employers should begin building the underlying infrastructure now while preserving flexibility to adjust to the final legislation and decrees.