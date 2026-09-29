EU KIDS Act
Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On 17 September 2026, the European Commission presented the EU KIDS Act, aimed at strengthening the protection of minors online and reducing fragmentation across Member States.

The draft introduces a graduated approach for accessing social networking services and video-sharing platforms. Children under 13 would not be able to access social media services, although child-friendly video-sharing services may still be used through an account managed by a parent or guardian. Minors aged 13 to under 15 may access age-appropriate services through parent-managed “mini accounts”, with limited functionality and safeguards such as restricted contacts and time limits. From the age of 15, minors would be able to create and manage their own social media account, subject to protections applicable to users under 18.

The proposal would also impose safety-by-design obligations on services accessible to minors, including social media, video-sharing platforms, online games, app stores, operating systems, AI companions and chatbots. These obligations would cover protective default settings, restrictions on addictive or manipulative design features, limitations on unsolicited contact from strangers, private profiles by default and safeguards for profiling-based recommender systems.

Specific rules would apply to AI companions and chatbots, including measures intended to prevent emotional dependency and inappropriate use of memory or previous interactions with children. The framework would also require implementation of proportionate, privacy-preserving age-assurance mechanisms, such as the EU age verification app or other recognised tools that verify age without retaining unnecessary identity documents or biometric data.

Enforcement would build on existing structures under the Digital Services Act and, for certain AI systems, the AI Act. Depending on the service and the infringement, penalties could reach 6% of the provider’s worldwide annual turnover. While the proposal’s final scope and timing remain uncertain, it materially expands compliance expectations for digital services used by, or accessible to, minors.

Copyright 2026 K & L Gates

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF CLAIMS BAR DATE: Schwebel Baking Company Receivership
Published: 25 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE PROCESS: Selected Assets of a Confidential Electric Motor Manufacturer
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from K&L Gates LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 