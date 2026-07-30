The EU Ecolabel Is a Practical Tool for Linking Circularity Objectives to Everyday Market Choices

Established in 1992, the European Union (EU) Ecolabel is a world-renowned voluntary label that promotes environmental excellence through standardized processes and science-based criteria. As the European Commission transitions to a circular economy — moving away from the traditional linear model of ‘take, make, use, dispose’ toward one in which products and materials remain in circulation and waste is minimized — the EU Ecolabel considers the environmental impacts across a product’s entire lifecycle.

The EU Ecolabel is awarded to high-quality, best-in-class goods and services placed on the EU market based on their environmental performance. According to statistics from the European Commission, the most popular Ecolabel product categories by number of certified products include paints and varnishes, paper products, cleaning products, and clothing and textiles. Notably, an estimated 61 percent of companies with EU Ecolabel-awarded products are registered as small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

Obtaining the EU Ecolabel requires meeting additional environmental performance criteria that extend beyond the minimum requirements established under mandatory legislation, including the EU’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) Regulation. Applications are assessed by independent third-party Competent Bodies in accordance with ISO 14024 principles and procedures.

Circularity is embedded throughout the EU Ecolabel criteria that address environmental impacts from raw material extraction through distribution and end-of-life. As circular economy principles become increasingly important, consumers and businesses alike must be able to distinguish credible environmental claims from those that may be vague or misleading. The transparent and independently verified nature of the EU Ecolabel helps build confidence in product-related environmental claims and supports informed purchasing decisions.

Recent scientific research has also demonstrated a positive association between EU Ecolabel intensity and the use of circular materials. EU member states with higher levels of EU Ecolabel adoption tend to perform better in keeping materials in productive use, reflecting broader readiness for and commitment to sustainability practices.

The EU Ecolabel applies to a diverse range of product groups, including:

Cleaning;

Clothing and textiles;

Coverings;

Electronic equipment;

Furniture and mattresses;

Gardening;

Tourist accommodation;

Lubricants;

Paints and Varnishes;

Paper; and

Personal and animal care products.

The EU Ecolabel creates value throughout the supply chain. For brand owners, certification demonstrates that finished products meet recognized environmental performance standards while supporting market access and consumer confidence. For upstream manufacturers, it serves as a product stewardship and design benchmark, encouraging the development of chemicals and materials with environmental profiles that enable downstream customers to meet EU Ecolabel certification requirements.