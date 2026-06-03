EU Commission Proposes New Authorization Regime for Mobile Satellite Services

The European Commission plans to allocate the 2 GHz satellite band through a single EU-wide selection procedure once existing rights expire in 2027. The proposed regulation aims to reserve one-third of the spectrum for governmental, security, and defense use while two-thirds would be dedicated to commercial use.

On May 27, 2026, the European Commission adopted a proposed regulation establishing an EU-level selection procedure for allocating licenses in the 2 GHz mobile satellite services (MSS) band, which is harmonized on a pan-European level. Focusing on Europe’s goals of promoting direct-to-device (D2D) services, technological sovereignty, and resilient digital and defense infrastructure, the proposal would reshape how this strategic band would be allocated across the EU once the current authorizations expire in May 2027. The proposal will proceed through the legislative process in the European Parliament and the Council. The Commission’s budget planning signals potential adoption in late 2027 or 2028, a selection procedure in 2028-2029, and assignment of the new rights in 2029.

Background

The 2 GHz band is considered well suited for D2D services, which allow standard mobile devices to connect directly to satellites, and for Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Use of the spectrum has been harmonized on a pan-European level since 2008. As the current authorizations –held by Viasat and EchoStar – expire in May 2027, the Commission published its proposal on how to award the spectrum authorizations following a public consultation.

Key Features

EU-Level Selection Procedure

Because spectrum use is harmonized on a pan-European level, there will be a single EU-level selection procedure rather than parallel national authorizations. This pan-European mechanism aims to ensure regulatory consistency throughout the EU and to enable cross-border services under a single set of conditions.

Commercial/Governmental Split

The Commission proposes to divide the spectrum into three equal blocks:

One-third would be reserved for governmental use, in particular critical communications, security, and defense; to be provided by an EU operator and integrated with the EU's IRIS² secure connectivity program.

Two-thirds would be dedicated to commercial use, such as D2D services and IoT applications.

– Half of this allocation would be reserved for EU operators entering the market(s);

– Half would be reserved for EU and non-EU operators.

Market-Entry Barriers for Non-EU Providers

The access design reflects the EU’s sovereignty objectives. The governmental segment would need to be licensed to an EU operator, and a portion of the commercial spectrum would be set aside to encourage EU market entrants. Non-EU operators would be entitled to compete only for a limited share, subject to per-operator caps. Incumbents’ rights would not be transferable: a change in holder – including through corporate transactions – would require a new authorization.

Transitional Extension of Existing Rights

To bridge the period between adoption by the European Parliament and the Council and the selection of future holders, the proposal contemplates a two-year extension, upon request, of the authorizations expiring in May 2027. The extension is intended to avoid a service gap between the existing regime and the new EU-wide framework. The current holders, Viasat and EchoStar, would continue to provide their existing services, but the scope of their rights would not be expanded. During the extension period, rights could not be transferred, leased, or sub-leased. A change in the holder, including through corporate transactions, would not carry the authorization forward; instead, it would require a fresh authorization under the new selection procedure.

What This Means for Businesses

The proposed regulation establishes terms of access to the strategic 2 GHz band going forward. As the proposal enters the legislative process, there is a window for operators to engage before the framework and selection criteria are finalized. Companies should assess the impact on market access, transactions, and product strategy, particularly if they: