EU AI Act Readiness: A Practitioner's Guide for Corporate Leaders

The EU AI Act (Regulation (EU) 2024/1689) is the world’s first horizontal AI law, and it already applies in part. Prohibition of certain AI practices and AI literacy requirements have been enforceable since February 2025, and obligations for providers of general-purpose AI (GPAI) models have applied since August 2025. The Article 50 transparency requirements became legally enforceable on August 2, 2026. The heaviest obligations for high-risk AI systems will apply from December 2, 2027, for the use cases listed in Annex III and from August 2, 2028, for AI embedded in products regulated under Annex I. The July 2026 Digital Omnibus on AI deferred several key obligations for high-risk systems beyond their original August 2026 and August 2027 deadlines. However, that deferral only provides additional runway to in-scope organizations. The underlying obligations have not changed, and the time the regulator has provided should be used productively towards EU AI Act readiness in the coming weeks and months.

This guide provides a short overview of the Act for corporate leaders and executives and addresses common misconceptions in Part I. Part II sets out ten concrete steps towards EU AI Act readiness. Part III closes by introducing some technology platforms that can help practitioners get started and lead through the process.

PART I: THE EU AI ACT IN BRIEF

The Act regulates AI by risk: the higher the potential harm to health, safety or fundamental rights, the heavier the obligations. It entered into force on August 1, 2024, and its obligations phase in through 2028. The Digital Omnibus on AI (Regulation (EU) 2026/1744), in force since July 27, 2026, mainly moved the high-risk deadlines back and simplified some procedures; the Act’s core requirements are unchanged.

The EU AI Act categorizes AI systems into four risk tiers:

Prohibited practices (Art. 5). The regulation places an outright ban on certain prohibited practices that are detailed in Article 5. These prohibited practices include manipulative or exploitative techniques, social scoring, emotion recognition in workplaces and schools, untargeted scraping of facial images, and most real-time remote biometric identification in publicly accessible spaces for law enforcement purposes. The Omnibus added AI that generates non-consensual intimate imagery or child sexual abuse material.

The regulation places an outright ban on certain prohibited practices that are detailed in Article 5. These prohibited practices include manipulative or exploitative techniques, social scoring, emotion recognition in workplaces and schools, untargeted scraping of facial images, and most real-time remote biometric identification in publicly accessible spaces for law enforcement purposes. The Omnibus added AI that generates non-consensual intimate imagery or child sexual abuse material. High-risk AI systems (Art. 6, Annexes I and III). Under the EU AI Act, "high-risk" AI systems are the primary focus of the regulation and are subject to the strictest compliance, design, and monitoring obligations in Articles 8 to 27. Because these systems pose a significant threat to health, safety, or fundamental rights, they are highly regulated throughout their entire lifecycle. The Act classifies high-risk AI systems into two main groups: (1) Annex I addresses product safety and includes AI that functions as a safety component in products already covered by existing EU harmonization laws, such as medical devices; (2) Annex III sets out certain specific sensitive use cases with critical societal impact, such as biometrics, critical infrastructure, education, employment and worker management, access to essential services such as credit scoring and life/health insurance pricing, law enforcement, migration and justice.

Under the EU AI Act, "high-risk" AI systems are the primary focus of the regulation and are subject to the strictest compliance, design, and monitoring obligations in Articles 8 to 27. Because these systems pose a significant threat to health, safety, or fundamental rights, they are highly regulated throughout their entire lifecycle. The Act classifies high-risk AI systems into two main groups: (1) Annex I addresses product safety and includes AI that functions as a safety component in products already covered by existing EU harmonization laws, such as medical devices; (2) Annex III sets out certain specific sensitive use cases with critical societal impact, such as biometrics, critical infrastructure, education, employment and worker management, access to essential services such as credit scoring and life/health insurance pricing, law enforcement, migration and justice. Limited risk (Art. 50). Limited risk systems, also referred to as systems with specific transparency risk, are not subject to the heavy compliance burden of high-risk AI systems, but they are required to adhere to mandatory transparency obligations under Article 50. These requirements are designed to prevent deception and ensure users are aware they are engaging with artificial intelligence. For example, chatbots must disclose that users are dealing with AI; synthetic audio, image, video and text must be machine-readably marked; deepfakes and certain AI-generated public-interest text must be labeled.

Limited risk systems, also referred to as systems with specific transparency risk, are not subject to the heavy compliance burden of high-risk AI systems, but they are required to adhere to mandatory transparency obligations under Article 50. These requirements are designed to prevent deception and ensure users are aware they are engaging with artificial intelligence. For example, chatbots must disclose that users are dealing with AI; synthetic audio, image, video and text must be machine-readably marked; deepfakes and certain AI-generated public-interest text must be labeled. Minimal risk. Most AI falls into the minimal risk category. This includes, e.g., AI systems used for spam filters, inventory forecasting, or product recommendation engines. The Act does not require specific obligations beyond AI literacy (Art. 4), but encourages organizations to voluntarily follow codes of conduct and adhere to best practices for these systems.

General Purpose AI models (GPAI)

General-Purpose AI (GPAI) models, such as large language models (LLMs) and foundational models, are regulated through a separate, two-tiered framework based on their capabilities and potential impact. Rather than categorizing them strictly by their end-use case (like the risk tiers for standard AI systems as shown above), the Act evaluates the core engines of GPAI models based on their generality and capabilities. All GPAI model providers must meet baseline obligations: technical documentation, information for downstream providers that integrate the model, a copyright policy and a public summary of training content (Art. 53). Models with systemic risk face additional obligations on top of these, including model evaluations, adversarial testing, serious-incident reporting and cybersecurity protection (Art. 55). Systemic risk is presumed where training compute exceeds 10²⁵ floating-point operations (FLOPs) (Art. 51(2)) but is also open to designation by the Commission based on capabilities or impact.

The organization’s role determines its duties

The Act assigns obligations by role and distinguishes between providers and deployers. Article 3 defines a provider as an organization that develops an AI system or has it developed and places it on the market or puts it in service under its own name or trademark. Providers bear most of the Act’s regulatory weight. A deployer is an organization that uses an AI system under its authority in a professional context. Most corporate organizations are deployers for most systems. They become providers when they build their own AI systems, including systems only used internally. They also become providers and inherit the regulation’s strict and costly compliance obligations applicable to providers if they white-label or substantially modify the AI or repurpose a system into a high-risk use case (Art. 25).

Penalties

The EU AI Act imposes significant penalties for violations. Fines reach up to €35 million or 7% of worldwide annual turnover for prohibited practices, and up to €15 million or 3% for most other breaches, including high-risk and transparency obligations. Supplying incorrect or misleading information to authorities can cost up to €7.5 million or 1% (Art. 99).

Common misconceptions

As a General Counsel, I frequently hear misconceptions about the Act. This is not surprising, primarily due to the law’s unprecedented regulatory structure, its extraterritorial reach, and the complex realities of modern software supply chains. Because regulating artificial intelligence merges product safety laws with data privacy concepts, organizations and the public frequently misinterpret how the rules apply in practice. This section directly addresses some of the misconceptions I hear most frequently:

Misconception What the Regulation Says “We’re headquartered outside the EU, so the EU AI Act doesn’t apply to our organization.” According to Article 2, the EU AI Act applies wherever AI is placed on the EU market or its output is used in the EU. The Act is extraterritorial, so it can apply to businesses anywhere in the world whose AI systems are offered in the EU or whose AI outputs are used in the EU. “We’re not a tech company and we only buy AI, so the EU AI Act is the vendor’s problem.” Companies often assume that because they did not build a foundational model from scratch, they are merely "deployers" facing minimal operational duties. However, standard software development practices, such as fine-tuning a third-party open-source model for a specific use case, embedding it into a SaaS platform, or white-labeling it, can legally make the company a "provider." If the resulting system is high-risk, this triggers the heaviest compliance burdens, including risk management systems and conformity assessments. In addition, deployers have their own duties, including AI literacy (Art. 4), transparency (Art. 50), and for high-risk systems, human oversight, monitoring, log retention, worker information and in some cases a fundamental rights impact assessment (Arts. 26–27). “Our pre-deployment testing and software audit already satisfy EU AI Act compliance.” Businesses frequently attempt to manage AI using traditional IT or GDPR compliance frameworks, treating it as standard software. The AI Act, however, treats high-risk AI more like physical machinery or medical devices. Because AI models evolve, drift, degrade, and adapt over time, particularly the high-risk obligations under the Act are designed as lifecycle obligations and specifically require continuous risk management, post-market monitoring, audit trails and incident reporting, as well as human oversight. This creates a heavy operational lift that static compliance checklists cannot handle. “The EU AI Act has been delayed, and we don’t have to prioritize it yet.” The Act did not take effect all at once. Its phased rollout - banning prohibited systems first, enforcing AI literacy and GPAI rules by 2025, and shifting high-risk obligations to December 2027 and August 2028 through the Digital Omnibus regulation - created immense confusion. Companies often conflate future deadlines with immediate legal liabilities, or conversely, assume they can wait to comply when certain rules are already active and enforceable.

PART II: TEN STEPS TOWARDS EU AI ACT READINESS FOR LEADERSHIP

As shown in Part I above, the EU AI Act introduces a complex matrix of obligations that requires organizations to fundamentally shift how they govern technology. These ten steps provide a practical roadmap for leadership to operationalize compliance, moving from initial accountability and inventory to robust lifecycle management.

STEP 1. ASSIGN CLEAR ACCOUNTABILITY

Compliance requires buy-in at an organization’s executive level. Further, the Act requires providers of high-risk systems to maintain a quality management system with an accountability framework naming management responsibilities (Art. 17(1)(m)). Deployers must assign human oversight to competent people with authority and support (Art. 26(2)). Neither works without executive ownership. Organizations should name an accountable executive for AI compliance and set up a cross-functional AI governance committee consisting of legal, compliance, privacy, IT/security, HR, procurement, risk, product, and engineering leaders. Because AI risk cuts across so many distinct corporate risks, including data privacy (GDPR), algorithmic bias (HR), vendor lock-in (Procurement), and infrastructure security (IT), a single siloed department cannot manage it. Also, depending on your organization’s reliance on AI, consider adding AI risk to the board or audit committee agenda on a regular cadence, as boards are expected to ensure that monitoring and reporting systems exist for mission-critical compliance risks as part of their broader fiduciary duties (like the Caremark doctrine in the U.S. or certain European corporate governance codes, such as the duty under Section 91(3) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) to maintain an appropriate internal control and risk management system).

STEP 2. MANDATE A COMPLETE AI INVENTORY

Shadow AI is frequently cited as one of the issues that keeps practitioners up at night in the context of AI governance and compliance. You cannot classify, secure, or legally control an AI system you do not know exists. Because the EU AI Act's jurisdiction applies to any machine-based AI system (Art. 3(1)) whose outputs are used within the EU (Art. 2), ignorance of an embedded tool is not a legal defense. Furthermore, for certain high-risk systems, formal registration in the EU database is a strict legal mandate for providers under Art. 49(1) and for public-sector deployers under Art. 49(3). To mitigate this risk, organizations should require that every business unit registers all AI systems they build, procure, or use. This explicitly includes "Shadow AI", meaning unvetted employee use of public generative AI and new AI capabilities quietly embedded into existing enterprise SaaS platforms by vendors. To enable legal and risk prioritization, the inventory should capture the following for every system: the designated internal owner, the upstream vendor, the data ingested, the intended purpose, whether the outputs inform decisions about individuals, and whether the affected individuals are located in the EU. Note that additional operational metadata, such as log retention details and human oversight assignments, will need to be captured to satisfy deployer obligations under Article 26, which apply to every high-risk system an organization deploys.

STEP 3. CLASSIFY EACH SYSTEM BY ROLE AND RISK

As described above, the AI Act assigns responsibilities and obligations based on an organization’s role and the risk tier of the relevant AI system. Roles are defined in Art. 3, which primarily distinguishes between providers and deployers, and can shift under Art. 25. Risk tiers derive from classification under Art. 5 and Art. 6 with Annexes I and III, as well as Art. 50. The requirements of the Act vary significantly between providers and deployers as well as between the different risk-tier classifications (prohibited, high-risk, limited or minimal risk). It is therefore essential for organizations to understand how each inventoried AI system is classified as well as the role the organization takes in relation to that system. Organizations should also document the reasoning, especially where they conclude an identified use is not high-risk.

STEP 4. FUND AN AI LITERACY PROGRAM

Art. 4 requires providers and deployers to take measures supporting AI literacy among staff and others operating AI on their behalf. Art. 26(2) requires deployers to give high-risk oversight to people with the necessary competence, training and authority. While not expressly driven by the AI Act, one area that is often overlooked in this context is AI literacy on a company’s board of directors. The MIT Center for Information Systems Research found in 2025 that companies with boards that are digitally and AI savvy outperformed their peers, suggesting that those companies were in the early stages of getting value from machine learning, newer types of AI, and other cutting-edge technologies (MIT Center for Information Systems Research, Digitally Savvy Boards: AI Update, Peter Weill, Stephanie L. Woerner, Jennifer Banner and James Moore, MIT CISR Research Briefing Vol. XXV, No. 3, March 20, 2025). To improve AI literacy, approve a tiered program: baseline awareness for all staff using AI, role-specific training for those building, buying or overseeing AI, and deeper competence for oversight staff of high-risk systems. Keep records of completion. Consider adding specific AI expertise to the board.

STEP 5. APPLY TRANSPARENCY RULES NOW

Given that the regulation’s core transparency rules under Art. 50 have been in effect since August 2026, and the final December 2026 deadline for legacy generative systems is rapidly approaching, organizations who haven’t done so already should prioritize auditing their customer-facing AI and content generation workflows immediately. Organizations that use customer-facing chatbots or other interactive systems must disclose to users that they are interacting with AI. Providers of generative AI systems must ensure that outputs are machine-readably marked and detectable as AI. Organizations that publish AI-generated text concerning matters of public interest (such as health, politics, economy) must ensure that such text is labeled as AI unless it is subject to genuine human editorial review. Deployers that publish deepfakes must disclose that the content has been artificially generated or manipulated, and deployers of emotion recognition or biometric categorization systems must inform the people exposed to them (Art. 50(3)-(4)).

STEP 6. BUILD THE HIGH-RISK COMPLIANCE TRACK

For each high-risk system, sponsor a program sized to your role. While the underlying broad obligations for high-risk systems only start to apply in December 2027 (Annex III) and August 2028 (Annex I), building out the necessary documentation and controls can easily take 12 months or more, depending on the organization.

If you are the provider: risk management system (Art. 9); data governance and bias controls (Art. 10); technical documentation (Art. 11, Annex IV); automatic logging (Art. 12); instructions for use (Art. 13); human-oversight design (Art. 14); accuracy, robustness and cybersecurity (Art. 15); quality management system (Art. 17); conformity assessment, EU declaration of conformity, CE marking and EU database registration (Arts. 43, 47–49); post-market monitoring and serious-incident reporting (Arts. 72–73).

If you are the deployer: use the system per the provider’s instructions and assign competent human oversight (Art. 26(1)–(2)); ensure input data you control is relevant and representative (Art. 26(4)); monitor operation and report risks and serious incidents (Art. 26(5)); retain logs for at least six months (Art. 26(6)); inform workers and their representatives before workplace use (Art. 26(7)); inform affected individuals (Art. 26(11)); run a fundamental rights impact assessment where required, e.g. for creditworthiness or life and health insurance pricing (Art. 27); and be able to explain decisions on request (Art. 86).

STEP 7. REVIEW YOUR PROCUREMENT POLICY AND CONTRACTS

For all AI purchases (Low-Risk / General SaaS): Require the vendor to formally declare the system's risk classification under the EU AI Act (high, limited or minimal risk) and whether it is built on a GPAI model. Require standard commercial warranties in your vendor contracts that the vendor complies with all applicable EU AI Act transparency obligations.

For High-Risk AI purchases: Require the vendor to deliver the EU declaration of conformity (Art. 47), confirmation of CE marking (Art. 48) and EU database registration (Art. 49), as well as the official "Instructions for Use" and ensure these records are maintained. Ensure the software provides accessible logging capabilities and audit trails, enabling your team to meet deployer monitoring obligations (Art. 26). Require immediate incident notification if the vendor detects a safety risk, and mandate prior notice if the vendor plans to substantially modify the system.

For GPAI Models and custom integrations: Where possible, negotiate specific audit and testing rights in the contract with the vendor to validate the model's safety before internal deployment. If you’re building upon or integrating the vendor’s model within your own solutions, require the vendor to supply the downstream technical documentation mandated by Art. 53(1)(b) to support your own internal compliance and maintain that documentation within the organization’s file system. Where the vendor is the GPAI model provider, require it to warrant compliance with its GPAI obligations, including its copyright policy (Art. 53(1)(c)).

STEP 8. INTEGRATE WITH EXISTING FRAMEWORKS

Do not build a parallel silo. Embed AI Act controls in your GDPR program, enterprise risk management, model risk management (for financial institutions), product-safety processes, and in your overall information security strategy. Organizations may also consider following ISO/IEC 42001 as the management-system backbone. The following are some examples of how the Act attempts to reduce redundant compliance burdens by allowing organizations to integrate the new AI requirements into their existing regulatory and risk management frameworks: (A) Deployers are expressly permitted and encouraged to reuse the provider’s information obtained under Art. 13 in their GDPR data protection impact assessment (Art. 26(9)). (B) Art. 27(1) requires certain deployers, such as entities using AI for credit scoring or life and health insurance pricing, to conduct a Fundamental Rights Impact Assessment (FRIA) before putting a high-risk system into use. Article 27(4) explicitly states that if a DPIA has already been completed, the FRIA does not duplicate that work; it simply complements it. (C) The Act relies on standardization. Compliance with harmonized standards (technical standards drafted by European bodies like CEN/CENELEC and published in the Official Journal of the EU) gives a presumption of conformity under Art. 40. (D) To prevent double regulation, the AI Act includes specific carve-outs for the financial sector. Regulated financial institutions are permitted to fold their AI Quality Management System (QMS) requirements (Art. 17 (4)) and continuous deployer monitoring obligations (Art. 26(5)) directly into their existing internal governance arrangements under EU financial services law, such as the Capital Requirements Directive for banks. DORA’s ICT risk management framework can complement this.

STEP 9. PREPARE FOR INCIDENTS AND REGULATORS

In the context of GDPR, in-scope organizations are subject to strict notification requirements, and many have developed reporting procedures mapped to those requirements. The EU AI Act now establishes reporting requirements for serious incidents involving high-risk systems (Art. 73) that are structurally similar to those in the GDPR, but with different deadlines. Art. 73 requires reporting no later than 15 days after awareness, 2 days for widespread infringements or serious disruption of critical infrastructure, and 10 days in case of death. These obligations apply to providers and, via Art. 26(5) also to deployers of high-risk systems. In addition, Art. 20 requires providers to take corrective action, and all operators must cooperate with authorities under Art. 21. In light of these requirements, organizations should integrate AI-specific workflows into their existing Incident Response Plan (IRP) and test them through their existing tabletop exercise cadence. That integration allows legal and security teams to use a single, unified escalation workflow for both data breaches and AI failures. Relying on an untested, ad hoc response during an AI crisis creates a substantial risk of compliance failures under the Act. Also, in the event of an AI failure, preserving the specific inputs, outputs, and model state at the time of the incident is vital for subsequent audits or litigation. Art. 73(6) also prohibits providers from altering the AI system in a way that could affect the later evaluation of the incident before the authorities have been informed.

STEP 10. PREPARE FOR “SUBSTANTIAL MODIFICATIONS” AND CONTINUOUS ASSURANCE

AI systems are dynamic, and compliance under the EU AI Act is not a point-in-time exercise. The regulation shifts governance from static audits to continuous assurance over the lifetime of the system. Art. 15(4) requires that high-risk AI systems that continue to learn after deployment be developed in a way that eliminates or reduces the risk of biased outputs feeding back into future operations. It also mandates ongoing resilience against cybersecurity attacks. Art. 9 requires risk management to be a continuous, iterative process across the system’s entire lifecycle, and Art. 72 requires providers to operate a post-market monitoring system that actively collects and analyzes performance data. Art. 12 requires automated event logging for high-risk systems and provides that logs must be capable of identifying situations that may present a risk or lead to “substantial modification," and to facilitate continuous monitoring. Furthermore, organizations must strictly govern how systems are updated. Under Article 25, if a deployer makes a "substantial modification" to a high-risk AI system, or modifies the intended purpose of a system not classified as high-risk, such as a general-purpose system, so that it becomes high-risk, they are legally reclassified as the "provider". This reclassification instantly triggers the full suite of provider obligations, meaning the organization must establish strict change-management controls to prevent accidental assumption of liability.

Conclusion

The AI Act is not a future problem. Prohibitions, GPAI rules, AI literacy and transparency already apply, and national enforcement structures are being put in place. The high-risk obligations follow from December 2027, and building the controls they require will take most of the time that remains. Know your AI, own it, classify it, and hold named people accountable for it. Done well, the same governance that satisfies regulators also makes AI adoption faster and safer.

PART III: AI INFRASTRUCTURE AND GOVERNANCE PLATFORMS TO CARRY PART OF THE LOAD

Laid out in full, the readiness program can feel overwhelming: potentially hundreds of AI systems, dozens of owners, and a steady stream of evidence to collect and keep current. Much of that work is repetitive: maintaining the inventory, chasing owners for updates, gathering logs, tracking vendor responses, and assembling documentation. Managed on spreadsheets and email, it consumes scarce expert time and still leaves gaps.

While no technical solution can guarantee compliance, AI infrastructure and governance platforms can take over much of the readiness effort, replacing spreadsheets and manual evidence gathering with continuous, system-generated records. They help most with AI systems inventory, technical controls and governance, integration with existing frameworks, logging as well as audit and incident evidence. Practitioners and management still have to make legal judgements and create accountability within their organizations.

Three types of platforms

The market is crowded and overlapping, but most offerings lean toward one of three positions. The examples below are illustrative, not endorsements, and are solely based on the solution’s capabilities as the vendors describe them in their public product documentation. They are listed in alphabetical order by the vendor name.

AI control planes sit between enterprise data, models, and business applications and route AI interactions through a single governed layer. AISquared's UNIFI is an example: the vendor positions it as an enterprise AI control plane combining a model gateway, policy engine, workflow orchestration, cost telemetry, and audit and observability. Its policy engine applies access, data, and usage rules at runtime, and approval steps within workflows can support human oversight (Art. 14). Its audit trails, lineage, and interaction logs generate much of the runtime evidence that the Act's record-keeping (Art. 12) and technical documentation requirements depend on, and support incident reconstruction. Because AI built and delivered through UNIFI is registered in one place, it also helps keep the inventory current. Formal compliance documents such as risk assessments and FRIAs, classification decisions and AI literacy programs would typically be handled alongside it.

sit between enterprise data, models, and business applications and route AI interactions through a single governed layer. AISquared's UNIFI is an example: the vendor positions it as an enterprise AI control plane combining a model gateway, policy engine, workflow orchestration, cost telemetry, and audit and observability. Its policy engine applies access, data, and usage rules at runtime, and approval steps within workflows can support human oversight (Art. 14). Its audit trails, lineage, and interaction logs generate much of the runtime evidence that the Act's record-keeping (Art. 12) and technical documentation requirements depend on, and support incident reconstruction. Because AI built and delivered through UNIFI is registered in one place, it also helps keep the inventory current. Formal compliance documents such as risk assessments and FRIAs, classification decisions and AI literacy programs would typically be handled alongside it. Data and AI runtime governance extend data-platform controls to models, tools, and agents. Databricks’ Unity Catalog and Unity AI Gateway represent this model by registering models, agents and tools as governed objects, routing model and tool traffic through a unified gateway with vendor visibility, and applying runtime guardrails for PII, prompt injection and access rules. Its access controls and approval steps within workflows support human oversight (Art. 14), while integrated security configurations address system robustness requirements (Art. 15). Its data lineage, audit logs, and query histories generate runtime evidence for the Act's record-keeping (Art. 12) and technical documentation obligations, supporting incident reconstruction. Broader governance requirements, including formal risk assessments, FRIAs and dedicated regulatory classification workflows, are generally deferred to external compliance and documentation tooling.

extend data-platform controls to models, tools, and agents. Databricks’ Unity Catalog and Unity AI Gateway represent this model by registering models, agents and tools as governed objects, routing model and tool traffic through a unified gateway with vendor visibility, and applying runtime guardrails for PII, prompt injection and access rules. Its access controls and approval steps within workflows support human oversight (Art. 14), while integrated security configurations address system robustness requirements (Art. 15). Its data lineage, audit logs, and query histories generate runtime evidence for the Act's record-keeping (Art. 12) and technical documentation obligations, supporting incident reconstruction. Broader governance requirements, including formal risk assessments, FRIAs and dedicated regulatory classification workflows, are generally deferred to external compliance and documentation tooling. Governance and GRC systems of record centralize inventory, risk management, documentation, and compliance workflows across diverse enterprise AI environments. IBM watsonx.governance exemplifies this model by providing a lifecycle model catalog, automated factsheets for technical documentation, bias and drift evaluations, and pre-built templates mapped to frameworks like the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001. Its structured questionnaires and approval workflows facilitate conformity checks, FRIAs, and system classification decisions across multi-vendor AI pipelines. Its automated documentation and monitoring metrics generate compliance evidence required for technical files (Art. 11), post-market monitoring (Art. 72) and record-keeping (Art. 12), while review steps support human oversight (Art. 14). Live traffic enforcement, low-latency payload filtering, live traffic enforcement, and network-level policy execution on active agent calls remain the domain of dedicated runtime gateways.

Enterprises may find it useful to combine these solutions: an AI control plane or runtime layer that generates evidence, and a system of record that organizes it for compliance.

References

Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 (Artificial Intelligence Act), Official Journal of the EU, July 12, 2024: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/reg/2024/1689/oj/eng

Regulation (EU) 2026/1744 (Digital Omnibus on AI), Official Journal of the EU, July 24, 2026: https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/reg/2026/1744/oj/eng

Council of the EU, Artificial intelligence: Council gives final green light to simplify and streamline rules, June 29, 2026: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2026/06/29/artificial-intelligence-council-gives-final-green-light-to-simplify-and-streamline-rules/

This guide is informational and is not legal advice. Obligations depend on your specific systems and roles and should be reviewed with qualified counsel. The solutions in Part III are illustrative examples, solely based on publicly available vendor documentation. No vendor commissioned this guide.