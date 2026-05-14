Estate Planning for Patent Holders
Thursday, May 14, 2026

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Estate Planning for Patent Holders

May 14, 2026

For inventors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and business owners, patents are often among the most valuable assets. In addition to their financial value, patents may represent years of innovation, technical development, and personal legacy. Effective estate planning for patent holders should address how intellectual property assets will be maintained, managed, transferred, and monetized over time.

Understanding Patent Assets in Estate Planning

Patents are time-sensitive intellectual property assets with strict legal and administrative requirements. In the United States, the two primary categories of patents are:

  • Utility patents, which protect how an invention is structured, functions, or is used
  • Design patents, which protect the ornamental appearance or visual design of a product

Utility patents generally remain in effect for up to 20 years from their earliest effective filing date, while design patents last 15 years from issuance. Utility patents also require regular maintenance fees to remain in force. Missing these deadlines can result in the loss of patent rights and a significant reduction in estate value.

For patent owners with international intellectual property portfolios, estate planning should also account for foreign patent registrations, renewal deadlines, and jurisdiction-specific filing requirements.

Organizing Patent Documentation and Ownership Records

Estate planning documents should clearly identify all patents, pending patent applications, licensing agreements, royalty streams, and joint ownership arrangements. Pending applications may also hold significant business value and should not be overlooked during planning.

If a patent is co-owned, the estate plan should address how shared control, decision-making, or potential buyout rights may continue after death. If a patent is licensed, whether exclusively or non-exclusively, those agreements should be reviewed to determine whether they continue after death and how related income will be handled.

Planning for Business-Owned Patents

Some inventors hold patents personally, while others assign them to a business entity. If the patents are owned by a company, but the estate includes ownership interests in that business, the plan should account for how control of both the company and the underlying intellectual property will transfer.

It is also important to confirm that ownership records and prior patent assignments are properly documented to avoid disputes or complications during estate administration. In situations where patents are valuable but not actively commercialized, a fiduciary, trust beneficiaries, or heirs may eventually decide to sell or license the rights, which may require guidance from experienced legal and tax professionals.

Preserving an Inventor’s Legacy

Estate planning for patent holders may also involve personal considerations. Many inventors feel a strong connection to their innovations and want to help shape how those inventions are used in the future. Even if those preferences are not legally binding, they can often be expressed through trust provisions or written guidance to fiduciaries.

Working With Estate Planning and Intellectual Property Counsel

As with other complex intellectual property assets, involving experienced legal and tax professionals is important when structuring trusts, business entities, or licensing arrangements involving patent rights. Careful planning can help avoid unintended income or estate tax consequences while preserving the long-term value of intellectual property.

© 2026 Varnum LLP

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