Estate Planning Mistake: Ignoring Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax

One of the biggest mistakes people make when thinking about estate planning is focusing on who will receive their assets, but not considering who will pay the taxes.

In Pennsylvania, overlooking inheritance tax can create unintended and unfair results for your loved ones. A well-intentioned estate plan can quickly become problematic when beneficiary designations and inheritance tax liability are not coordinated.

How Pennsylvania's Inheritance Tax is Broken Down

Pennsylvania imposes an inheritance tax on most assets transferred at death. The tax rate depends on the beneficiary's relationship to the decedent:

0% for transfers to a surviving spouse

for transfers to a surviving spouse 4.5% for transfers to direct descendants, such as children and grandchildren

for transfers to direct descendants, such as children and grandchildren 12% for transfers to siblings

for transfers to siblings 15% for transfers to most other beneficiaries, including cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends

Because different beneficiaries are taxed at different rates, how assets are distributed can significantly impact the amount each beneficiary ultimately receives.

What Problems Are Hidden in Beneficiary-Designated Accounts

Many assets do not pass through your Will. Instead, they transfer automatically through beneficiary designations.

Common examples include:

Payable-on-Death (POD) accounts

Transfer-on-Death (TOD) accounts

Certain brokerage accounts

Retirement accounts

Annuities and other beneficiary-driven financial products

These accounts pass directly to the named beneficiary according to the contract with the financial institution. The beneficiary designation controls, regardless of what your Will says.

While many people understand that these assets bypass probate, they often do not understand the inheritance tax consequences.

Why Do I Need to Designate Who is Responsible for Paying Inheritance Tax?

Consider the following example:

You own:

A TOD account worth $100,000 naming your cousin as beneficiary

naming your cousin as beneficiary Other estate assets worth $100,000 passing to your child through your Will

Your cousin's inheritance is subject to Pennsylvania inheritance tax at 15%. Your child's inheritance is taxed at 4.5%.

If you do not consider who is responsible for paying inheritance taxes at differing rates when creating your Will, many drafters assume all taxes should be paid from the probate estate. As a result, the child who inherits through the estate could end up bearing both their own inheritance tax burden and part or all of the tax generated by the cousin's TOD account.

In practical terms, your child may receive substantially less than intended, while your cousin receives the full $100,000 TOD account free from any reduction. The result is likely the exact opposite of what most parents would want.

Is Life Insurance a Better Alternative?

Another commonly overlooked fact is that life insurance proceeds are generally not subject to Pennsylvania inheritance tax when properly structured.

In some situations, naming a distant relative or non-family member as the beneficiary of a life insurance policy may be a far more tax-efficient strategy than leaving them a TOD account subject to a 15% inheritance tax rate.

The goal is not simply to transfer assets. The goal is to maximize what your beneficiaries actually receive after taxes.

Are Beneficiary Designations Estate Planning Documents?

Many people review and update their Wills but forget to review beneficiary designations on financial accounts. This oversight can undermine an otherwise well-crafted estate plan.

Your Will, beneficiary designations, tax planning strategy, and overall estate plan should work together as a coordinated system. If they do not, your assets may be distributed correctly while the tax burden falls on the wrong people.

The Bottom Line

Estate planning is about more than deciding who gets what. It is about ensuring that your assets are distributed efficiently, fairly, and according to your wishes.

A carefully drafted Will should account for beneficiary-designated assets and clearly address who is responsible for inheritance taxes. Otherwise, one beneficiary may unknowingly subsidize another's inheritance.

Before assuming your estate plan is complete, review your beneficiary designations and inheritance tax strategy. A simple adjustment today could save your family thousands of dollars and prevent unintended consequences tomorrow.