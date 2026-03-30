Estate Planning for Health Care Professionals

Health care professionals in Michigan face estate planning challenges that extend beyond drafting a simple will or creating a revocable trust. Physicians, dentists, and other licensed providers must also plan for professional liability exposure, practice ownership, and succession. A well-structured estate plan should help distribute assets efficiently while protecting accumulated wealth and supporting continuity of care for patients.

Asset Protection Planning for Health Care Providers

Even with malpractice coverage, health care professionals often face elevated liability risks from personal injury claims, business disputes, or regulatory actions. As a result, asset protection is a critical and sometimes overlooked component of estate planning for providers.

Separating business and personal assets may help reduce exposure. For example, practice-related real estate is often held in a separate limited liability company and leased to the operating entity. This structure can help shield the property from practice-related liability and limit the practice’s exposure to real estate-related claims, such as premises liability.

Other ventures or investment properties should also be maintained in properly structured entities. In some cases, irrevocable trusts or similar advanced planning tools may provide additional protection when implemented proactively and in compliance with applicable laws.

Practice Succession Planning in Michigan

Professional practices are frequently tied to licensure, reputation, and the provider’s direct involvement. This makes succession planning especially important for health care professionals. In the event of death or incapacity, a practice may need to transition quickly to another provider, be sold, or wind down while addressing patient care obligations, records management, and contractual commitments.

Effective succession planning identifies a clear path forward. Options may include a temporary manager, selling to a colleague, or coordinating an orderly closure. Estate planning documents, including powers of attorney and trusts, should authorize practice management or transfer if incapacity occurs. If the practice continues operating, the designated trustee or agent must be legally qualified to hold or control ownership interests in the professional entity.

Buy-Sell Agreements for Medical and Dental Practices

For providers who own practices with partners, buy-sell agreements are essential for preserving continuity and minimizing disputes. These agreements establish how ownership interests will be valued, purchased, and transferred following death, disability, or retirement.

By setting expectations in advance, practice owners can reduce the risk of forced asset liquidation or conflicts with surviving spouses or heirs. Regular review of buy-sell agreements is recommended to reflect changes in valuation, ownership structure, or tax law. Funding mechanisms such as life insurance can also support smooth ownership transitions.

Coordinating Insurance and Retirement Plans

Health care professionals often hold significant wealth in qualified retirement accounts and maintain multiple insurance policies, including life, disability, and professional liability coverage. These assets should be coordinated with the broader estate plan.

Life insurance may help fund buy-sell obligations or provide liquidity for taxes and estate equalization. Beneficiary designations on retirement accounts and insurance policies should be reviewed regularly to ensure they align with long-term financial and family obligations.

Strategic Estate Planning for Health Care Professionals

Estate planning for physicians, dentists, and other providers requires a comprehensive and forward-looking approach. Planning should address family priorities as well as professional realities, including liability, exposure, regulatory requirements, and practice succession.

Whether building a practice or preparing for retirement, proactive estate planning can help protect your legacy, support business continuity, and provide financial security for loved ones.