"The Estate Planner," September/October 2026
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Below is a brief glance of what you’ll find in the September/October 2026 issue of The Estate Planner.
- The QTIP trust: A powerful planning tool for blended families
- Closely held business owners, listen up! An ESOP can benefit your estate plan
- Clarity counts: A letter of instruction can be a valuable addition to your estate plan
- Estate Planning Red Flag: You didn't place restrictions on your charitable gifts
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