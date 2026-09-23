"The Estate Planner," September/October 2026
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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Below is a brief glance of what you’ll find in the September/October 2026 issue of The Estate Planner.

  • The QTIP trust: A powerful planning tool for blended families
  • Closely held business owners, listen up! An ESOP can benefit your estate plan
  • Clarity counts: A letter of instruction can be a valuable addition to your estate plan
  • Estate Planning Red Flag: You didn't place restrictions on your charitable gifts

Download The Estate Planner

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