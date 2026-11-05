"The Estate Planner," November/December 2026
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Download The Estate Planner
Below is a brief glance of what you’ll find in the November/December 2026 issue of The Estate Planner.
- An audit can benefit your estate plan
- Settling an estate: After death, what becomes of the deceased's debts?
- When making a net gift, the recipient pays the gift tax
- Estate Planning Red Flag: How your estate plan accounts for your grandchildren isn't equal
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