"The Estate Planner," November/December 2026
Thursday, November 5, 2026

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Below is a brief glance of what you’ll find in the November/December 2026 issue of The Estate Planner.

  • An audit can benefit your estate plan
  • Settling an estate: After death, what becomes of the deceased's debts?
  • When making a net gift, the recipient pays the gift tax
  • Estate Planning Red Flag: How your estate plan accounts for your grandchildren isn't equal
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