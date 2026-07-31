"The Estate Planner," July/August 2026
Friday, July 31, 2026
Below is a brief glance of what you’ll find in the July/August 2026 issue of The Estate Planner.
- A Refresher Course: The rules and planning strategies for taking RMDs
- Is an e-will right for you and your family?
- Business owners: Ensure your estate plan and asset protection plan work in tandem
- Estate Planning Red Flag: Your trust fails to provide a mechanism to remove the trustee
Download The Estate Planner
Current Public Notices
Published: 27 July, 2026
Published: 26 July, 2026
Published: 22 July, 2026
Published: 22 July, 2026
Published: 21 July, 2026
Published: 20 July, 2026
Published: 15 July, 2026
Published: 13 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Published: 16 June, 2026
Current Legal Analysis
More from Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP
Upcoming Events
Aug
11
2026
Sep
14-16
2026
Sep
17-18
2026
Sep
17-18
2026