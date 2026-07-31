"The Estate Planner," July/August 2026
Friday, July 31, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Below is a brief glance of what you’ll find in the July/August 2026 issue of The Estate Planner.

  • A Refresher Course: The rules and planning strategies for taking RMDs
  • Is an e-will right for you and your family?
  • Business owners: Ensure your estate plan and asset protection plan work in tandem
  • Estate Planning Red Flag: Your trust fails to provide a mechanism to remove the trustee

Download The Estate Planner

© Copyright 2026 Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP. All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Activ Technologies, Inc.
Published: 26 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 6100 PARK CRCP LLC
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: 3DEO, Inc.
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Women’s apparel company
Published: 21 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc.
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Krabm West End LLC
Published: 13 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 