A parent dies, leaving a house and several children with different ideas about its future. One wants to sell immediately. Another hopes to keep it in the family. A third lives there and does not want to leave. What begins as estate administration can quickly become a family dispute.

Disagreement does not necessarily mean the property must remain in limbo. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the next steps depend on the will, the property’s ownership, the estate representative’s authority, and the estate’s financial needs. The central question is authority: who has the legal power to decide what happens to the house?

The first step is to review the deed and estate planning documents. A house passing through estate administration presents different issues from property already owned jointly by the children. The will may direct a sale, leave the house to particular beneficiaries, or give the executor discretion. Before discussing a listing price or buyout, the family should understand the legal framework governing the property.

Being a beneficiary does not automatically give each child a veto over an estate sale. An executor’s authority comes from the governing documents and applicable law—not simply a family vote. At the same time, being named executor does not permit someone to disregard restrictions in the will or applicable legal requirements.

In Pennsylvania, unless the will provides otherwise, a personal representative generally may sell real estate that was not specifically devised to a particular beneficiary. Property specifically devised receives different treatment, and the beneficiary’s joinder or court authorization may be necessary, depending on the circumstances. Pennsylvania law also allows the Orphans’ Court to authorize a sale when appropriate for estate administration and distribution.

New Jersey law likewise gives fiduciaries substantial powers, subject to limitations in the will or court orders. Those powers generally include selling estate real property that has not been specifically disposed of, using good faith and reasonable discretion. Accordingly, neither “all children must agree” nor “the executor can do whatever they want” accurately describes every situation.

When one child wants to keep the house, a buyout may offer a practical solution. A useful starting point is an independent appraisal or other reliable valuation. The discussion should address the purchase price, financing, mortgage obligations, closing costs, and timing. A proposal to buy “someday” is different from an agreement supported by financing and a firm closing deadline.

The transaction deserves additional scrutiny if the proposed buyer is also the executor. That person is acting both as fiduciary and purchaser, creating potential conflicts. In Pennsylvania, the statute addressing a personal representative’s purchase of estate property expressly provides for court approval, in addition to rights conferred by the governing instrument. An executor should obtain advice before treating a purchase as an ordinary family arrangement.

If one child occupies the house, the family should address possession and expenses early. Who is paying the mortgage, taxes, utilities, insurance, and necessary repairs? Will occupancy continue while the property is marketed? How will access for inspections and showings be handled? Documenting an interim arrangement can reduce misunderstandings without assuming that occupancy gives someone ownership or decision-making priority.

Meanwhile, the estate representative should address the property’s ongoing needs. New Jersey’s fiduciary-powers statute, for example, addresses insurance, property management, taxes, mortgage interest, and repairs. A disagreement about the eventual distribution does not eliminate those immediate responsibilities.

A structured discussion or mediation may help separate emotional concerns from practical decisions. Families can consider a time-limited buyout opportunity, followed by an open-market listing if financing falls through. Any agreement should clearly address valuation, deadlines, expenses, and what happens if someone does not perform.

When agreement remains impossible, court involvement may become necessary. During estate administration, that can include seeking authorization for a sale; Pennsylvania expressly provides a procedure for obtaining such an order.

If the children own the property together, a partition action may instead be relevant. Partition addresses jointly owned property and can result in a sale when physical division is impractical or legally inappropriate. New Jersey courts recognize that remedy, but the procedure and available relief depend on the ownership and circumstances.

The distinction matters: an executor’s sale during administration and a partition action among co-owners are not interchangeable. Identifying the correct path early can prevent negotiations built around rights or powers that a particular family member does not have.

For Pennsylvania and New Jersey families, a document review, realistic valuation, and written plan can help move the matter forward. The goal is to administer the estate properly, protect the property’s value, and avoid allowing an unresolved disagreement to dictate the outcome.