Equal Enforcement Is Risk Management: Avoiding Selective-Rule Enforcement

As set forth at length in prior blogs in my manufactured home community series, the Manufactured Home Community Rights Act (“MHCRA”) prohibits eviction based on rules violations if the rules that the resident is alleged to have violated are inconsistently applied or enforced. A resident could defend against eviction by arguing that management selectively enforces the rule, tolerates the same conduct by others, or provides others leeway that was not provided to the resident being evicted.

When a dispute reaches a court, mediation table, or agency, the community’s records often tell the practical story. Did the resident get sent a proper notice? Was the rule actually enforced? Did management go through the same process and considerations it usually gives?

For owners, consistent documentation and even-handed procedures are essential risk-management tools. The goal is not rigid, unthinking enforcement. Reasonable accommodations, genuine hardship circumstances, safety issues, and individualized resolutions may require flexibility. The goal is to ensure that departures from the ordinary process are deliberate, supportable, and documented as opposed to undocumented exceptions that are unable to be explained

Besides the MCHRA, how does inconsistency damage a case?

An eviction based on a rules violation typically starts with a simple analysis: the resident received the rules, the rule applies, the resident violated the rule, management gave notice and an opportunity to cure, and the violation remained unresolved.

Selective enforcement disrupts that simplicity. Even if management’s reasons were proper, inconsistent practice gives the resident an opening to challenge the decision.

The most common litigation consequences for selective enforcement are:

Credibility disputes. The judge may question whether the alleged violation was serious enough to justify eviction when the community owner overlooked violations previously.

The judge may question whether the alleged violation was serious enough to justify eviction when the community owner overlooked violations previously. Pretext arguments. A resident may contend that the rule violation is being used as a cover for a personal conflict, complaints about management, protected activity, or some other dispute.

A resident may contend that the rule violation is being used as a cover for a personal conflict, complaints about management, protected activity, or some other dispute. Record gaps. When an onsite manager relies on memory, verbal discussions, or informal “leeway” practices, the community may lack the evidence needed to explain why this case was handled differently.

When an onsite manager relies on memory, verbal discussions, or informal “leeway” practices, the community may lack the evidence needed to explain why this case was handled differently. Expanded discovery and defense costs. A resident’s counsel may seek records concerning other violations, prior complaints, enforcement notices, and exceptions.

Consistency and uniform enforcement does not mean that every case must end identically. It means that comparable cases begin with the same process, and that material differences are recorded. For example, a resident who receives additional time because a contractor’s documented delay prevented timely completion is not necessarily receiving improper preferential treatment. The community can explain that decision if the file contains the request, supporting information, the extension decision, and the revised compliance deadline.

The best process is a process that onsite property managers can follow

The best protection against selective enforcement claims is a repeatable process that onsite personnel can use easily. Management should train staff to treat each complaint, observation, notice, extension request, and exception as part of a record, not as an isolated conversation.

At minimum, all complaints should be in writing, and contemptuous notes/evidence should be archived.

Maintain a violation matrix

A violation matrix is a practical reference chart linking common conditions to the applicable rule, standard initial response, notice form, normal cure period, and escalation path. It is especially valuable when multiple managers or maintenance employees interact with residents.

For example, the matrix may identify separate categories for exterior debris, unapproved structures, vehicle violations, pet-rule violations, sanitation conditions, and conduct issues. For each category, management should specify the rule citation, what evidence is ordinarily required, whether a warning is appropriate, the standard cure period, and who must approve any deviation.

The matrix is not a substitute for judgment. It is a guardrail against ad hoc enforcement. It ensures that a new manager is not issuing a seven-day cure notice where the prior practice for the same non-emergency condition has been a longer standardized period, unless a documented reason supports the difference.

Apply objective extension criteria

Extensions can be reasonable and good business practice. The risk arises when they are granted based on personal relationships, frustration with a particular resident, or undocumented verbal understandings.

Communities should adopt objective criteria for extensions, such as documented contractor scheduling, weather conditions, temporary medical limitations, supply delays, pending permit review, or a resident’s verified progress toward completion. The process should require a written request whenever practicable, a defined extension period, a revised deadline, and a record of who approved it.

A useful standard is to ask: Would management grant the same extension to another resident presenting the same facts? If the answer is yes, state the facts in the file. If the answer is no, management should pause and seek supervisory or legal review before acting.

Review every exception

Exceptions should be visible to management, not buried in a manager’s email or memory. Periodically—monthly, quarterly, or before escalation—the community should review open violations, extension requests, accommodations, waivers, and other departures from standard procedure.

That review should ask whether the exception remains justified, whether it has an expiration date, and whether similarly situated residents have been treated comparably. It should also distinguish a discretionary operational extension from a request that may implicate fair-housing or disability-accommodation obligations. Those matters require careful, individualized consideration and should not be handled through casual rule enforcement.

A supervisor’s review provides an important second set of eyes before a case moves toward termination or other significant action. It may reveal that the file lacks proof of service, that the notice did not clearly describe the cure, that another resident received an extension under similar facts, or that the rule itself needs clarification.

Train for consistency, not confrontation

Onsite managers are often asked to solve problems quickly, preserve resident relationships, and protect community standards at the same time. A written enforcement process gives them a defensible way to do that. It replaces personal discretion with documented criteria while preserving the ability to make reasonable, explainable decisions.

Training should emphasize a simple rule: enforce the written standard, document the facts, use the approved notice, record any extension or exception, and elevate unusual cases before taking the next step. Managers should not promise exemptions orally, threaten action outside the established process, or rely on “everyone knows the rule” as a substitute for notice.

The practical takeaway

Consistent enforcement is not just about appearing fair. It is about building a file that can withstand scrutiny. When a community can show written intake, a defined violation category, standardized notices, objective extensions, contemporaneous photographs, and supervisor-reviewed exceptions, it is far better positioned to explain why enforcement was warranted in a particular case.

The strongest community case is usually not the one with the harshest response. It is the one with the clearest proof that management applied a known rule through a stable process—and that any individualized departure was based on documented facts rather than selective discretion.