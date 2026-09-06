Episode 95: Choosing Patent vs. Trade Secret Protection in the Age of AI [Podcast]
Friday, September 18, 2026
In this episode, Jordan and New York shareholder Tom Pease discuss the pros and cons of patent versus trade secret protection, and how AI affects the analysis. For the first time, the podcast was recorded in front of a live audience, at the Kisaco Research IP Litigation North America 2026 Summit.
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