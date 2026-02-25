Episode 86- Two Circuit Cases on Damages Apportionment and Trade Secret Identification [Podcast]
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
In this episode, Jordan breaks down a Fifth Circuit ruling that requires apportionment of damages in multi-secret cases, and the Seventh Circuit’s strict approach to trade secret identification at the summary judgment stage. 

 

