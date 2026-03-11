Episode 58- Withdrawal Liability “Cheat Codes”- Section 4204 [Podcast]
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this first installment of a two-part conversation, Neil Shah and Rob Projansky unpack one of ERISA’s most talked-about “cheat codes”: Section 4204.

They explain how a properly structured asset sale can avoid triggering withdrawal liability, why the rule exists, and the three core pillars that must be satisfied, including contribution continuity, secondary liability, and bonding requirements. The episode also explores the roles of buyers, sellers, and plans in navigating these transactions, and why careful drafting and timing are critical.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

SEC Adopts Final Rules Implementing the Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act and Announces Exempted Jurisdictions
by: Antonio N. Piccirillo , Peter Castellon
AIFMD 2.0- Investor Disclosures and Reporting
by: Anna Maleva-Otto , John Verwey
SEC Holds Roundtable on the “Retailization” of Private/Alternative Investments: A Hint of the Agency’s Direction
by: Frank Zarb , Louis Rambo
EIOPA Consultation Paper on PE in Insurance
by: Andrew Wingfield
NLRB’s 2020 Joint Employer Standard Officially Returns
by: Joshua S. Fox , Yonatan Grossman-Boder
OFCCP Reorganizes Remaining Staff Following Dramatic Downsizing
by: Guy Brenner , Mallory E. Knudsen Hart
VETS-4212 Data Now Available on New DOL Open Data Portal
by: Guy Brenner , Mallory E. Knudsen Hart
No Harm, No Foul? – NLRB and DOL Simultaneously Issue Directives to Relax Scrutiny in Certain Agency Investigations
by: Michael J. Lebowich , Joshua S. Fox
Your Data, Your Price – New York Rolls Out Personalized Algorithmic Pricing Law: Ecommerce Compliance Challenges Ahead
by: Jeffrey D. Neuburger , Jonathan Mollod
Washington Looks to Join the NLRB Trigger Bill Trend
by: Joshua S. Fox , Cooper Halpern
Federal Rulings Ease COVID‑Era Interest, Penalty and Filing Burdens
by: Laura Gavioli , Abraham Gutwein
The “Break Up Big Medicine Act”: Potential Impacts for Healthcare Investors
by: Ashley H. Seibler , Jason S. Madden
New Reporting Obligations for Directors and Officers of Foreign Private Issuers
by: Antonio N. Piccirillo , Peter Castellon

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 