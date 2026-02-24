Episode 57- Bankruptcy Meets Withdrawal Liability- Claims, Challenges and Recovery [Podcast]
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
In the second part of their discussion on bankruptcy and withdrawal liability, Neil Shah and Daniel Desatnik examine what plans can recover on withdrawal liability claims in bankruptcy and how debtors may push back.

Listen as they cover interest, fees and present value calculations, administrative and priority disputes, distressed employer defenses, third-party releases and successor liability risks in asset sales. For multiemployer plans and their advisors, they also highlight how timing, strategy and careful attention to plan terms and court filings can materially affect recovery.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

