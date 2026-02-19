Episode 56- Bankruptcy Meets Withdrawal Liability [Podcast]
In this first episode of a two-part conversation, senior counsel Neil Shah is joined by partner Daniel Desatnik of our Bankruptcy and Restructuring Group to examine how withdrawal liability claims change when bankruptcy enters the picture. Together, they discuss the automatic stay, arbitration versus bankruptcy court, proof of claim strategy, priority and administrative expense issues, and the practical steps plans should take to protect their rights. They also highlight strategic considerations and edge cases that can significantly affect recovery.
