Key Takeaways

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other industry groups did not ask the Supreme Court to review the D.C. Circuit decision upholding EPA’s designation of PFOA and PFOS as CERCLA hazardous substances, so the rule now stands.

The D.C. Circuit read CERCLA’s “may present substantial danger” standard broadly, giving EPA significant discretion that could support designating additional PFAS in the future.

The exposure is not limited to new contamination. Five-Year Reviews are becoming the main route for bringing PFOA and PFOS into legacy Superfund sites that many companies consider closed.

What Happened?

On August 18, 2026, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld EPA’s 2024 PFAS Superfund rule in Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America, et al. v. EPA. The rule designated perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), two legacy per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA).

The industry petitioners, led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, had already decided not to seek rehearing in the D.C. Circuit. A Chamber spokesperson has now confirmed that the groups did not petition the Supreme Court before the 90-day deadline expired. As a result, the D.C. Circuit’s decision stands.

The 2024 rule marked the first time EPA used its authority under CERCLA section 102, which allows EPA to designate as hazardous any substance that, when released into the environment, “may present substantial danger to the public health or welfare or the environment.” The Trump administration reviewed the rule for several months and announced in September 2025 that EPA would retain it.

What Did the D.C. Circuit Decide?

The court rejected industry’s argument that EPA was required to set “fixed boundaries” on how it interprets the “may present substantial danger” threshold. Instead, the court held that the plain language of section 102 allows EPA to designate chemicals like PFOA and PFOS, which peer-reviewed studies have repeatedly linked to adverse health effects.

According to the court, the standard carries its plain meaning: a scientifically possible substantial risk of harm upon release. The panel also rejected industry’s arguments that EPA misinterpreted CERCLA, violated notice-and-comment requirements in its final cost-benefit analysis, and acted arbitrarily and capriciously in calculating cleanup costs.

In practical terms, the decision confirms that EPA may look broadly at hazard, including how a substance moves through the environment, when deciding whether to designate it. Environmental groups that supported the rule have already argued that many other PFAS would satisfy the same standard and that EPA could use the same approach for future designations.

Why Did Industry Decline to Seek Supreme Court Review?

Several factors weighed against an appeal. The panel was unanimous, and two of its three judges, Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, were appointed by President Trump. No other federal appeals court has ruled differently, and under Supreme Court Rule 10, the absence of a disagreement among the circuits weighs against the Court taking a case.

The federal government is also not seeking to unwind the rule. When it announced that EPA would keep the rule, the administration said it would propose a framework rule further defining the “substantial danger” standard for future hazardous substance designations. EPA has not announced progress on that rule, and it does not appear in the latest Unified Agenda of federal regulatory actions.

What Does This Mean for Businesses?

With the designation in place, EPA can order responsible parties to clean up PFOA and PFOS releases and recover its own cleanup costs, and private parties can bring CERCLA cost recovery and contribution claims. Companies that played a seemingly minor role at a site, such as sending ordinary waste to a landfill, can still face significant costs through contribution claims.

State law adds another layer of exposure. Several states (Alaska, California, Delaware, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington) have automatic incorporation laws for their state-level CERCLA statutes, and other states may adopt the CERCLA regulations. Companies should expect some of these states to pick up enforcement action where federal gaps might exist.

Are “Closed” Legacy Sites at Risk?

For many companies, the more immediate risk may come from Superfund sites they consider resolved. When a remedy leaves contamination in place above levels that allow unrestricted use, EPA must conduct a Five-Year Review (FYR). Those reviews are becoming the main route for bringing PFOA and PFOS into existing sites.

In recent FYRs at non-federal sites, EPA has generally found existing remedies “protective” while still recommending that potentially responsible parties (PRPs) test extensively for PFAS. Landfill Superfund sites appear to be the front-runners. The evidentiary bar for requiring further investigation also appears low. In some reviews, the rationale was not site-specific at all but relied on PFAS having been found at comparable sites.

If PFOA or PFOS becomes a new constituent of concern, the path to new obligations is well defined. EPA would issue an Explanation of Significant Differences or a new Record of Decision. It would then either amend the consent decree by agreement, invoke the decree’s reopener, or, if the new work falls outside the decree’s covenant not to sue, issue a unilateral order.

EPA issued guidance in April 2024 on how PFAS should be addressed in FYRs at federal facility Superfund sites, but no comparable guidance exists for non-federal sites. That leaves regional project managers wide discretion, and even a “recommended” investigation can be costly and time-consuming for private PRPs.

What Should Companies Do Now?

Companies with potential PFAS exposure should consider the following steps:

Inventory PFAS use. Map where PFAS appear in processes, products, and the supply chain, both now and historically.

Map where PFAS appear in processes, products, and the supply chain, both now and historically. Reconstruct waste disposal history. Identify where PFAS-containing waste was landfilled or discharged.

Identify where PFAS-containing waste was landfilled or discharged. Audit the legacy Superfund portfolio. List every site where the company is a named party, note upcoming FYR dates, and review each consent decree’s reopener and covenant-not-to-sue language.

List every site where the company is a named party, note upcoming FYR dates, and review each consent decree’s reopener and covenant-not-to-sue language. Engage early in Five-Year Reviews. Help shape the scope of any PFAS sampling before it becomes a remedy change.

Help shape the scope of any PFAS sampling before it becomes a remedy change. Revisit insurance and indemnities. Locate historical policies and contractual indemnities that may respond to PFAS claims.

Locate historical policies and contractual indemnities that may respond to PFAS claims. Budget and monitor. Reserve for investigation and cleanup costs, and watch for new PFAS designations and state action.

Reserve for investigation and cleanup costs, and watch for new PFAS designations and state action. CMBG³’s Perspective — What We Are Seeing

The industry’s decision not to seek Supreme Court review removes the last realistic legal path to undoing the PFOA and PFOS designations through the courts. We expect EPA regions and state agencies to use Five-Year Reviews to add PFAS testing at legacy sites, with landfills likely leading the way. Companies should not wait for EPA to come to them. Those that understand their historical PFAS use, waste disposal history, and consent decree terms now will be in a far stronger position to shape the scope of any investigation and to negotiate cost allocation with other parties. And because the D.C. Circuit read the “substantial danger” standard broadly, PFOA and PFOS are unlikely to be the last PFAS designated under CERCLA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What did EPA’s 2024 CERCLA rule do?

A. The rule designated PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances under CERCLA section 102, the first time EPA has used that authority. The designation makes it easier for regulators to order cleanups and recover cleanup costs, and it opens the door to private-party CERCLA claims involving these two PFAS.

Q. Can industry still challenge the rule?

A. The industry challenge to the rule itself has ended. The industry petitioners did not seek rehearing in the D.C. Circuit or petition the Supreme Court before the 90-day deadline, so the D.C. Circuit’s August 18, 2026 decision upholding the rule stands.

Q. Will EPA designate other PFAS as hazardous substances?

A. EPA has not announced plans to designate additional PFAS. However, the D.C. Circuit’s broad reading of the “may present substantial danger” standard gives EPA significant discretion, and environmental groups have argued that many other PFAS would meet it. EPA has said it will propose a framework rule for future designations but has not given a timeline.

Q. How can a closed Superfund site be reopened for PFAS?

A. Sites where contamination remains above unrestricted-use levels undergo Five-Year Reviews. If a review leads EPA to add PFOA or PFOS as a constituent of concern, EPA would issue an Explanation of Significant Differences or a new Record of Decision, then amend the consent decree, invoke its reopener, or issue a unilateral order for work outside the covenant not to sue.

Q. What should companies with existing Superfund consent decrees do now?

A. Companies should review each decree’s reopener and covenant-not-to-sue language, track upcoming Five-Year Review dates, and engage with EPA early to help shape the scope of any PFAS sampling. They should also locate historical insurance policies and indemnities that may respond to PFAS claims.