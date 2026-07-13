EPA’s Lower PM2.5 NAAQS Survives D.C. Circuit Review- What Developers and Businesses Need to Know

On June 26, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld EPA’s 2024 rule lowering the primary annual National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) for fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, from 12.0 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³) to 9.0 µg/m³. The decision leaves the 9.0 µg/m³ standard in effect and forecloses EPA’s subsequent effort to vacate the rule.

For businesses and developers, the revised standard may reach well beyond traditional industrial facilities. A lower PM2.5 standard can make it harder to permit new facilities, expand existing operations, support infrastructure, or site projects in areas where air quality is already close to the federal limit. Those effects may be felt by manufacturers, logistics and warehouse projects, data centers, port-related development, energy and utility infrastructure, and large mixed-use projects. Although this post discusses Texas impacts, the same issues may arise in any state or region where PM2.5 levels are close to the new 9.0 µg/m³ standard.[1]

Why the Lower PM2.5 Standard Matters

The lower standard leaves less “headroom” for new emissions in areas where monitored PM2.5 levels already approach 9.0 µg/m³. For project proponents, that reduced headroom may translate into more difficult Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) demonstrations, additional modeling, project design changes, emissions controls, longer permitting timelines, and, in designated nonattainment areas, emissions offsets.

Although the 9.0 µg/m³ standard remains in effect, EPA has not yet finalized initial area designations under the revised standard. That matters because PSD permitting must already account for the lower standard, while nonattainment areas under the revised PM2.5 NAAQS have not yet been formally designated. The Clean Air Act generally requires EPA to issue designations within two years after a revised NAAQS, with a possible one-year extension if EPA lacks sufficient information. The ordinary two-year deadline has passed, and the missed designation deadline is already being litigated.

Texas Air Permitting Impacts

The most immediate Texas impacts will arise in air quality analyses for new major stationary sources and major modifications of existing major sources. Permit applicants subject to PSD review must now demonstrate compliance with the lower 9.0 µg/m³ annual PM2.5 standard, even before EPA finalizes nonattainment designations.

TCEQ has already identified several Texas counties of concern. Based on 2021–2023 certified monitoring data, TCEQ staff recommended that Bowie, Dallas, Harris, and Tarrant Counties be designated nonattainment for the 2024 annual PM2.5 NAAQS. TCEQ also identified 10 counties with regulatory monitors showing 2023 annual PM2.5 design values above 9.0 µg/m³, while recommending attainment treatment for certain counties based on exceptional events, international emissions, or other technical considerations.

If EPA finalizes those or additional nonattainment designations, the consequences become more significant. New major stationary sources and major modifications of existing major sources that emit direct PM2.5 or regulated PM2.5 precursors may be subject to nonattainment new source review rather than PSD. That can require lowest achievable emission rate (LAER) controls, emissions offsets, longer permitting timelines, and added uncertainty for expansions and greenfield projects.

Background Concentrations and Exceptional Events

The revised 9.0 µg/m³ standard may be especially challenging in areas where background PM2.5 concentrations already consume much of the available compliance margin. While local emissions contribute, monitored levels may also be influenced by regional transport, international emissions, wildland fires, prescribed burns, high-wind dust events, local topography, and meteorological conditions such as stagnation or temperature inversions.[2]

In Texas, these issues may be relevant in areas influenced by cross-border emissions, high-wind dust, regional transport, or long-range dust events such as Saharan dust. Similar issues may arise outside Texas, including in Western and Rocky Mountain states where wildfire smoke, wind-blown dust, mountain terrain, and inversions can affect monitored PM2.5 levels. This does not mean those areas will necessarily be designated nonattainment, or that every exceedance is driven by background conditions. It does underscore, however, that PM2.5 implementation will require careful attention where geography, natural events, and long-range transport leave limited room for new local emissions.

Real Estate Development Implications

The revised PM2.5 standard is not only an issue for traditional industrial facilities: It may also affect real estate development, especially industrial, warehouse, logistics, manufacturing, data center, port-related, and large mixed-use projects.

Developers should consider whether a project, tenant use, or supporting infrastructure involves stationary sources or emissions units that could trigger air permitting, such as boilers, engines, emergency generators, process equipment, material-handling operations, or other combustion sources. Even when the developer is not the permit applicant or the owner or operator of the regulated source, the project may depend on tenants, utilities, transportation improvements, suppliers, or customers that must obtain air permits.

In Texas, these issues are especially relevant in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets. Those regions already face complex air quality planning issues, rapid growth, logistics and transportation demand, industrial corridors, and major energy-related infrastructure. A PM2.5 nonattainment designation would add another regulatory layer to markets already sensitive to air permitting, transportation conformity, and infrastructure sequencing. Similar issues may arise in other metropolitan areas, port regions, industrial corridors, and logistics hubs with elevated PM2.5 monitoring data or limited permitting headroom.

What the D.C. Circuit Decided

The petitioners, including states and industry groups, challenged EPA’s authority and reasoning. They argued that EPA lacked authority to revise the PM2.5 standard outside the ordinary five-year NAAQS review cycle, improperly relied on environmental justice or climate-related considerations, failed to consider costs, and failed to justify its departure from the 2020 decision retaining the 12.0 µg/m³ standard.

The D.C. Circuit rejected those arguments. The court held that EPA had authority to revise the NAAQS before the next full five-year review and was not required to complete a full “thorough review” before making an off-cycle revision. The court also found that EPA’s record was grounded in public health evidence, updated scientific findings, Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC) input, and public comment—not impermissible policy considerations. The court further reaffirmed that implementation costs may matter during permitting, state planning, and implementation, but not when EPA sets the primary health-based NAAQS.

Practical Takeaways

The 9.0 µg/m³ annual PM2.5 standard remains in effect, but final area designations remain pending. In the near term, the first impacts are likely to appear in PSD permitting and air quality analyses. After designations are issued, the focus will shift to Nonattainment New Source Review (NNSR), state implementation plan (SIP) development, control strategies, and offset availability in areas designated nonattainment.

Businesses and developers should evaluate PM2.5 permitting risk early for projects in or near areas with elevated monitoring data, potential nonattainment designations, or limited permitting headroom. That analysis is especially important for projects involving major stationary sources, major modifications, industrial tenants, backup generation, supporting infrastructure, or other emissions units that could affect project timing, cost, or feasibility.

Project teams should also consider whether updated PM2.5 design values, exceptional events, regional transport, international emissions, or background concentrations may affect designation strategy or project risk. At a minimum, affected businesses may want to sharpen their PM2.5 emissions inventories, review available monitoring and modeling data, and consider whether site-specific information would help assess permitting risk.

The revised PM2.5 standard does not, by itself, preclude development or require all existing facilities to install additional controls. It does, however, narrow the permitting margin in areas with elevated PM2.5 concentrations and may affect project timing, cost, and siting strategy. Developers, lenders, manufacturers, and owners and operators of major stationary sources should account for PM2.5 considerations early in project planning and diligence.