EPA Seeks Comments on Candidates for SACC Membership
Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on April 6, 2026, that it has opened a public comment period to request input on candidates currently under consideration for membership to the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC). According to EPA, SACC has one vacant membership term and ten membership terms expiring out of the 19 current memberships. EPA seeks public comments on individuals who have been nominated by the public to assist in making SACC membership decisions by June 2026. The full committee will consist of up to 20 members, including the SACC Chair. Comments are due April 21, 2026.

SACC serves as a scientific peer review mechanism of EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP). According to EPA, it provides independent scientific advice and recommendations on the scientific basis for risk assessments, methodologies, and pollution prevention measures and approaches for chemicals regulated under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). EPA notes that “[i]ndependent peer review is an integral step in ensuring the quality of EPA’s chemical reviews under TSCA and gives the agency confidence in the data and methods used to evaluate chemical risks, ensuring the agency uses gold standard science.” EPA states that, consistent with the Administration’s commitment to “radical transparency,” biographies for all candidates are available via docket EPA-HQ-OPPT-2025-3624.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board Approves Proposed PFAS Rule; Labeling Requirement Would Apply to Products Manufactured after January 1, 2027
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
APHIS Seeks Public Comment on Petition to Deregulate Corn Variety Developed Using Genetic Engineering
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Congress and the Easter Recess — How Might Bunnies, Ducks, and Cats Affect Chemical and Pesticide Legislation?
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen
USDA Deregulates Corn Engineered for Insect Resistance
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
RAC and Draft SEAC Opinions Support REACH PFAS Restriction with Targeted Derogations; Comments on Draft SEAC Opinion Due May 25
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Council of the EU Approves Conclusions on EU’s Bioeconomy Strategy
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
GAO Report on Engineered Biofertilizers States Current Regulations May Not Be Equipped for Genetically Engineered Microbes
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Forever Chemical Regulation and Accountability Act Would Address PFAS in the Domestic Supply Chain
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
All Things Chemical - The Surge in Microplastics Regulation — A Conversation with Catherina D. Narigon and L. Claire Hansen [Podcast]
by: Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
EPA Proposes to Extend Compliance Dates for PCE and CTC TSCA Risk Management Rules
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
KKDIK Update: Temporary Registration Pathways Clarified
by: Karen L. Lorusso
Geopolitics, Energy Markets, and Fertilizer: Why U.S. Farmers are Feeling the Pressure
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen
UK REACH SVHC Candidate List to Become Closer Aligned with EU Candidate List
by: Max L. Moseley, MSc , Christine M. Palermo, Ph.D., DABT

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 