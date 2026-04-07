EPA Seeks Comments on Candidates for SACC Membership

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on April 6, 2026, that it has opened a public comment period to request input on candidates currently under consideration for membership to the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC). According to EPA, SACC has one vacant membership term and ten membership terms expiring out of the 19 current memberships. EPA seeks public comments on individuals who have been nominated by the public to assist in making SACC membership decisions by June 2026. The full committee will consist of up to 20 members, including the SACC Chair. Comments are due April 21, 2026.

SACC serves as a scientific peer review mechanism of EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP). According to EPA, it provides independent scientific advice and recommendations on the scientific basis for risk assessments, methodologies, and pollution prevention measures and approaches for chemicals regulated under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). EPA notes that “[i]ndependent peer review is an integral step in ensuring the quality of EPA’s chemical reviews under TSCA and gives the agency confidence in the data and methods used to evaluate chemical risks, ensuring the agency uses gold standard science.” EPA states that, consistent with the Administration’s commitment to “radical transparency,” biographies for all candidates are available via docket EPA-HQ-OPPT-2025-3624.