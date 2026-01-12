EPA Requests Nominations for Panel Members and Ad Hoc Reviewers for SACC
Monday, January 12, 2026
On January 5, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invited nominations for scientific experts for appointment to the Science Advisory Committee on Chemicals (SACC), established pursuant to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). 91 Fed. Reg. 263. EPA also requested nominations of scientific and technical experts whom EPA can consider for service as ad hoc peer reviewers assisting SACC. 91 Fed. Reg. 275. EPA states in a December 31, 2025, press release that for 2026, it is considering peer review for ten chemicals designated as high priority for risk evaluation under TSCA. EPA intends to convene two SACC peer review meetings in early and mid-2026. The notice seeking ad hoc nominations states that the chemicals undergoing risk evaluation that EPA is considering for SACC review include:

  • Early 2026:

     

    • 1,3,4,6,7,8-Hexahydro-4,6,6,7,8,8-hexamethylcyclopenta [g]-2-benzopyran (HHCB);

       

    • Phthalic anhydride (PAD);

       

    • o-Dichlorobenzene (o-DCB); and

       

    • p-Dichlorobenzene (p-DCB).

       

  • Mid-2026:

     

    • 1,2-Dichloropropane (1,2-DCP);

       

    • 1,1,2-Trichloroethane (1,1,2-TCA);

       

    • trans-1,2-Dichloroethylene (trans-DCE);

       

    • Ethylene dibromide (EDB);

       

    • 4,4′-(1-Methylethylidene)bis[2, 6-dibromophenol] (TBBPA); and

       

    • Phosphoric acid, triphenyl ester (TPP).

According to EPA, nominees for ad hoc reviewers should be scientists who have sufficient professional qualifications, including training and expertise, to be capable of providing expert comments on the scientific issues for these reviews. EPA’s final selection of the ad hoc peer reviewers will depend upon the scientific expertise needed to address the SACC peer review charge questions, as well as to obtain a breadth and balance of different scientific viewpoints across the SACC and ad hoc peer reviewers. Nominations are due February 4, 2026.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

