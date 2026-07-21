EPA Releases Guides to Assist Users with the MyPeST Platform for Pesticide Submission

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) has provided new resources to assist users with their MyPeST applications. EPA’s MyPeST platform is a web-based system designed to replace the Pesticide Submission Portal, offering registrants a transparent dashboard for tracking application statuses and managing bilingual pesticide labeling compliance.

The MyPeST User Guide (Version 3.0.1, dated July 8, 2026) is available now. EPA states that the User Guide is regularly updated; thus, returning to the MyPeST application and viewing the posted User Guide ensures the user always has the most recent version.

EPA also has provided the following table with the six MyPeST user role combinations. EPA stated that this table will be added to the MyPeST User Guide.

EPA also has issued guides to assist users with two common issues, including:

When a user has a MyPeST Submitter Role and an Electronic Signature Agreement on file for the Organization but sees the following red text “Warning: You are not allowed to submit on behalf of this company.” The EPA guide provides steps to correct this issue; and

When a user previously had MyPeST roles assigned for one or more Organizations and now sees NO ORGANIZATIONS listed in the dropdown menu of the MyPeST Landing Page. This indicates an email mismatch between Login.gov and MyPest. The EPA guide provides steps to correct this issue. EPA states in the guide that no additional Login.gov account should be created.

EPA hosted webinars prior to the launch of the system and the recent updates. Recordings of the prior webinars are available here.

EPA launched its initial version of the MyPeST application on January 17, 2025, to meet the transparency mandates outlined in the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act of 2022 (PRIA 5). Phase I was deployed on July 6, 2026, allowing users to create new and update existing Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) and non-PRIA applications (e.g., adverse effects reporting (6(a)(2)), supplemental distributor submissions, non-coded PRIA actions).

Phase II is to be deployed by EPA on July 30, 2026, to allow users to create Data Call-In (DCI) responses, DCI data submissions, and requests for company numbers and EPA establishment functions.

Phase III is to be deployed by EPA on September 30, 2026, to allow users to createSection Seven/Establishment Production Reporting (SSTS), Foreign Purchaser Acknowledgments (FPAS), and other enhancement functions.