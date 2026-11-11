EPA Proposes Comprehensive Revisions to Biden-Era Oil and Natural Gas Clean Air Act Requirements

On October 29, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published a long-awaited proposed rule that further reconsiders the Biden-era New Source Performance Standards and Emission Guidelines for the Oil and Gas Industry at 40 CFR Part 60, Subparts OOOOb and OOOOc. 91 Fed. Reg. 68234 (October 2026 Proposed Rule). EPA’s proposal is intended to ease regulatory burdens on the industry. The OOOOb/c final rule was published on March 8, 2024 (the 2024 Final Rule), and a summary of the 2024 Final Rule is available here.

The October 2026 Proposed Rule would leave the 2024 Final Rule intact, with key revisions to several provisions in the Biden-era OOOOb/c rule. As part of the October 2026 Proposed Rule, EPA is revisiting several determinations made during the Biden administration and reevaluating several key aspects of the OOOOb/c standards that EPA states would deliver $45 billion in savings to the industry. EPA is requesting comment on all aspects of the proposal.

Overview of October 2026 Proposed Rule

Although EPA has not yet made revised regulatory text available with the October 2026 Proposed Rule, EPA’s preamble describes the proposed changes, with the key changes outlined in the table below that includes both a summary of the existing OOOOb/c requirements alongside EPA’s proposed changes:

General Description Relevant Existing Requirement Summary of Proposed Revision(s) Super-Emitter Program Qualified third parties can monitor well sites, centralized production facilities and compressor stations and notify EPA of “super emitter events” (i.e., events resulting in 100 kilograms per hour or more of methane), requiring the owner/operator of the source to investigate source of emissions and report to EPA (40 CFR § 60.5371b, 60.5388c). Rescinds program in its entirety (91 Fed. Reg. 68,237, 68,246, and 68,250). Liquids Unloading Use non-venting techniques or technologies or route vapors to a control device achieving 95% reduction or more by employing best management practice plan; record and report non-venting methods and unplanned venting events (40 CFR §§ 60.5376b, 60.5420b(c)(2)(i), 60.5390c, 60.5420c(1)(i)). Eliminates reporting requirement for non-venting events but retains the recordkeeping requirement and allows routing to a temporary control device (91 Fed. Reg. 68,251, 68,252). Process Controllers Imposes zero methane/VOC emission requirements on natural gas-driven controllers, except for those in Alaska (40 CFR § 60.5390b / 60.5394c). Creates a new “high-pressure” subcategory for existing, modified, or reconstructed natural gas-driven controllers at compressor stations, allowing use of 95% control or low-bleed and/or intermittent controllers subject to certain periodic monitoring requirements (91 Fed. Reg. 68,253). Pumps Imposes zero methane/VOC emission requirements on natural gas-driven pumps at sites with power and sites without power that have three or more diaphragm pumps (40 CFR § 60.5393b, 60.5395c). Adds 95% VOC and methane emission control alternative for individual pumps already routing to a control device that achieves greater than or equal to 95% control as of Dec. 6, 2022 (91 Fed. Reg. 68,255). Fugitive Emissions (General) Imposes leak detection and repair (LDAR) monitoring requirements, with the frequency and monitoring technique dictated by site type (40 CFR §§ 60.5397b, 60.5397c). Allows combining or using multiple monitoring techniques for LDAR surveys, extends difficult/unsafe-to-monitor relief mechanisms to AVO monitoring, revises the definition of “fugitive emissions component” to exclude thief hatches and other openings on storage vessels as well as covers and closed vent system components, revises modification criteria for centralized production facilities, and revises well closure notification requirement (91 Fed. Reg. 68,259-64). Storage Vessels Centralized production facilities can be “modified” and become subject to OOOOb and OOOOc requirements for storage vessels for a variety of changes that occur offsite at a production well. 40 CFR §§ 60.5365b(e) / 60.5395b (OOOOb) / 60.5386c / 60.5361c (OOOOc). Amend requirements to treat centralized production facilities the same as compressor stations and onshore natural gas plants in determining whether a modification has occurred (91 Fed. Reg. 68,267). Covers and Closed Vent Systems Requires covers and closed vent systems (CVSs) to be designed and operated to capture and route all gases, vapors, and fumes to a process or to a control device and comply with prescribed “no identifiable emissions” standards at wells, centrifugal compressor, reciprocating compressor, process controller, pump, storage vessel, and process unit equipment affected facilities. 40 CFR §§ 60.5411b / 60.5416b / 60.5411c / 60.5416c. Removes the “no identifiable emissions” standard and instead imposes routine monitoring and repair requirements for covers and CVSs, namely that leaks must be repaired within 24 hours or with a first attempt at repair no later than 5 days after detection and a final repair within 30 days after leak detection unless the source is placed on delay of repair. EPA is also proposing investigative requirements for chronic leaks from covers or CVSs that occur during a calendar year (91 Fed. Reg. 68,270). Control Devices Imposes numerous new requirements regarding control devices, including continuous pilot flame monitoring, flame data recordkeeping, control room alert, visible emissions monitoring, temporary/backup control device, and other requirements. See, e.g., 40 CFR §§ 60.5413b, 60.5415b, 60.5417b, 60.5413c, 60.5415c, 60.5417c. Relaxes control device requirements related to flame monitoring data deviations, control device alerts, visible emissions test conditions for fugitive emissions, control devices used on a temporary basis, temporary process controllers used on temporary control devices, and control device categories. 91 Fed. Reg. 68,275-81. Equipment Leaks at Gas Plants Imposes requirement to replace leaking valves at natural gas processing plants with low-E valves or repair such leaks with low-E packing unless technically infeasible. 40 CFR §§ 60.5400b(h)(2)(ii), 60.5401b(i)(2)(ii), 60.5400c(h)(2)(ii), and 60.5401c(i)(2)(ii). Presumes that all equipment at natural gas processing plants has the potential to emit methane or VOC unless otherwise shown by prescribed methods that no methane or VOC is present. 40 CFR § 60.5400b(a)(2).60, 5401b(a)(2), 60.5400c(a)(1), 60.5401c(a)(1). Revise “first attempt at repair” definition to allow first attempt at repair before requiring the use of low-E valve or low-E packing to replace or repack a leaking valve at a gas plant. 91 Fed. Reg. 68,283. Maintain the 10% by weight VOC concentration LDAR applicability threshold and add 1% by weight methane concentration applicability threshold. 91 Fed. Reg. 68,284. Associated gas (oil wells) Generally requires that associated gas be recovered and routed to a sales line, beneficially used onsite, or reinjected, with limited exceptions and compliance deadlines based on when construction of the well commenced/commences. 40 CFR § 60.5377b. Revise requirements to allow associated gas to be routed through a closed vent system to a control device or flare that achieves at least 95% reduction in emissions. 91 Fed. Reg. 68,289 Well Site Subcategorization Frequency of LDAR monitoring at well sites dictated by presence of equipment at the site, with no exemption for LDAR monitoring at marginal wells or marginal well sites. 40 CFR §§ 60.5397b, 60.5397c. Proposing two subcategorization options: (1) a marginal well subcategory based on production level or (2) a conventional well subcategory based on geologic formation into which the well is drilled. Both new subcategories would be subject to new, less onerous LDAR and control requirements for fugitive emissions components, controllers, pumps, and storage vessels. 91 Fed. Reg. 68,297-35.

EPA Solicitation of Additional Comments

Beyond the various proposed revisions, EPA also solicits comments on a wide array of items in the October 2026 Proposed Rule. Many EPA comment solicitations are related to or are outgrowths of revisions proposed by EPA. Others are untethered to a specific proposed revision but nonetheless relate to an existing OOOOb/OOOOc requirement. The comment solicitations vary in significance.

Among the more significant comment solicitations, EPA asks for comments on whether the zero-emissions standards for process controllers and certain pumps and the legally and practically enforceable criteria for storage vessels in OOOOb/c should be repealed altogether. There are other solicitations where EPA states it lacks sufficient data, providing operators with opportunities to share this information with EPA.

While EPA acknowledges stakeholder concerns about its authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and natural gas source category, it states that it would address those concerns pending completion of a separate rulemaking addressing EPA’s statutory authority with respect to greenhouse gas emissions from the fossil fuel-fired power plant source category. In other words, the 2026 Proposed Rule does not seek to address the broader statutory question of whether greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and natural gas source category can be regulated under the Clean Air Act.

Next Steps for Operators

The October 2026 Proposed Rule is the latest action taken by the EPA during President Trump’s second term. In President Trump’s second term, EPA has finalized revisions to OOOOb/c compliance deadlines, including extending the deadline to submit initial annual reports. See 90 Fed. Reg. 35976 (July 31, 2025); 90 Fed. Reg. 55671 (December 3, 2025). EPA has also revised flaring requirements, including changing the net heating value monitoring and testing provisions. 91 Fed. Reg. 180056 (Apr. 9, 2026). These prior OOOOb/c revisions pale in comparison to the comprehensive set of revisions included in the October 2026 Proposed Rule.

Because the revisions included in the October 2026 Proposed Rule could impact compliance requirements for new and existing sources in the oil and natural gas sector, including production, gathering and boosting, processing, transmission, storage operations, regulated parties should carefully review the October 2026 Proposed Rule and consider submitting comments. Written comments are currently due on December 16, 2026.

Until EPA finalizes the revisions included in the October 2026 Proposed Rule, the requirements of OOOOb remain in effect. Furthermore, even though the October 2026 Proposed Rule proposed to revise several key presumptive standards included in OOOOc, EPA is not proposing to extend the current January 22, 2027 deadline by which states are required to submit to EPA OOOOc state plans to EPA. 40 CFR § 60.5362c(c). Nevertheless, states preparing plans to implement OOOOc, and regulated parties that would be subject to such plans, must consider how the October 2026 Proposes Rule could affect such plans and the compliance requirements included therein.