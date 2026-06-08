EPA Plans to Expand Immediately MyPeST Platform for Pesticide Submission

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) has initiated the rollout of its new pesticide application submission service within its MyPeST application. EPA plans to replace the Pesticide Submission Portal (PSP) within its Central Data Exchange (CDX) for pesticide submissions with the expanded MyPeST platform for all customer interactions. The rollout will occur in three Phases — with Phase I going into effect on July 3, 2026. All data submitters, therefore, must have active CDX PSP and MyPeST accounts by this date.

EPA launched its initial version of the MyPeST application on January 17, 2025, to meet the transparency mandates outlined in the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act of 2022 (PRIA 5). Initially deployed as a tracking tool, the web-based system has rapidly expanded its capabilities. The Phase I rollout was drastically accelerated with EPA issuing a wave of e-mails, during the week of June 1, 2026, to all CDX users (those active in the last year) with instructions to pre-register for a new role in CDX: Pesticide Registration Submitter (MyPeST). This is a critical first step to enable registrants to create new pesticide applications and update applications using the MyPeST submission platform.

Instructions to add MyPeST role, from My CDX home screen follow:

Add Active Program Service: PSP

Select Role: MyPeST Submitter

Select Organization: [any current organization will work]

In collaboration with Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment (RISE), EPA held its first of four relevant webinar series on June 3, 2026, to walk through this new MyPeST functionality; the Office of Pesticide Programs (OPP) demoed the new process and answered questions. Other webinars are to be held each Wednesday, through June 24, 2026, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. (EDT). You can register here.

According to EPA, the new MyPeST functionality will be rolled out in the following phases:

Week of June 1, 2026: Active PSP (CDX submission application) users received an e-mail with a link to pre-register for the new role. EPA emphasized that this step must be completed before the next phase deadline (July 3, 2026) because the submission function in CDX will be deactivated once the MyPeST submission function is active on July 3, 2026; July 3, 2026: Phase 1 Deployment: Create new and update existing Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) and non-PRIA applications (e.g., unreasonably adverse effects reporting (6(a)(2), supplemental distributor submissions, non-coded PRIA actions) functions are active; July 30, 2026: Phase 2 Deployment: Data Call-In (DCI) response, DCI data submission, and request for company number and EPA establishment functions are active; and September 30, 2026: Section Seven/Establishment Production Reporting (SSTS), Foreign Purchaser Acknowledgments (FPAS), and other enhancement functions are active.

For more information about MyPeST, please see our January 27, 2025, blog post, April 24, 2025, blog post, and July 23, 2025, blog post.