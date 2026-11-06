EPA Launches PFAS TECH Strategy to Spur Innovation in Research and Technology to Address PFAS

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on October 26, 2026, the launch of “the first ever agency-wide PFAS Technology, Evaluation, Coordination, and Harmonization (PFAS TECH) strategy.” EPA states that the PFAS TECH strategy prioritizes collaboration between EPA, federal partners, states, local leaders, and the private sector. EPA’s goals are to:

Power innovation in research and development by accelerating new per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) treatment and destruction technologies through funding, forming new partnerships, and supporting early-stage innovation. This includes working with federal partners, states, local businesses, universities, and water systems to test promising methods like foam fractionation, supercritical water oxidation, and other emerging treatment approaches.

Demonstrate what is possible through pilot-scale initiatives by conducting projects at Superfund sites, military facilities, wastewater treatment plants, and drinking water systems that will test performance under real conditions, lower technical risk, and show communities what PFAS cleanup options are practical and scalable.

Translate progress into practical actions by creating user-friendly guidance, launching the Break the Bond Navigator, sharing updated technology information, and helping water systems access funding and technical assistance.

EPA states that to catalyze the development and use of new technologies for treatment of PFAS in communities, it must test the technology in real-world scenarios and make the new innovations scalable to the needs. According to EPA, a key to success “is cultivating partnerships across federal agencies, states, local officials, industry, associations, technical assistance providers, and other stakeholders to unleash research and development, conduct pilot projects, and provide practical actions that are grounded in real-world experience.”