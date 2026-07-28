EPA Issues Final SNUR for Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (P-22-163)

On July 24, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a final significant new use rule (SNUR) for multi-walled carbon nanotubes (P-22-163) that were the subject of a premanufacture notice (PMN) and are also subject to an Order issued by EPA pursuant to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). 91 Fed. Reg. 46742. The SNUR requires persons who intend to manufacture (including import) or process these multi-walled carbon nanotubes for an activity that is designated as a significant new use to notify EPA at least 90 days before commencing that activity. The required notification initiates EPA’s evaluation of the conditions of use for the multi-walled carbon nanotubes. In addition, the manufacture or processing for the significant new use may not commence until EPA has conducted a review of the required notification, made an appropriate determination regarding that notification, and taken such actions as required by that determination. The final rule will be effective September 22, 2026.

Under the SNUR, the significant new uses for multi-walled carbon nanotubes (P-22-163) are: