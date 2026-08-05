From EPA to Industry- Lessons Learned That Revolutionize Food and Chemical Safety — A Conversation with Susanna W. Blair, Ph.D. [Podcast]
Wednesday, August 5, 2026
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This week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Dr. Susanna W. Blair, Senior Director of Regulatory and Technical Affairs for the Consumer Brands Association (CBA), which represents the interests of the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) community. Having left the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after a distinguished career as a senior scientist and policy expert, Dr. Blair is putting her science policy chops to good use at CBA. We discuss CBA’s mission, its focus on food and beverage ingredients, how Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) advocacy has impacted CBA, the Association’s focus on the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) framework, among other priority projects CBA is pursuing, and much more.

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