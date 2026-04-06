EPA Finalizes Record-High 2026–2027 Renewable Fuel Standard Volume Obligations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) “Set 2” final rule sets a new high‑water mark for the RFS, establishing all-time-high renewable volume obligations for 2026 and 2027. The rule sends strong signals to clean fuel producers and agricultural stakeholders while also raising important questions about compliance costs, market volatility, and pathway eligibility. The key takeaways below summarize the most consequential elements of the rule.

Key Takeaways

EPA’s final 2026–2027 RFS rule establishes the highest renewable volume obligations ever and raises volumes above the 2025 proposal, underscoring strong administration support for domestic biofuels, agricultural feedstocks, and renewable fuel production.

By reallocating 70% of Small Refinery Exemption (SRE) volumes from 2023–2025 into 2026–2027 obligations, EPA boosts future volumes and reduces the risk that previously exempt gallons undermine RIN demand.

EPA preserved its “America First” posture by deferring the 50% import-related renewable identification number (RIN) reduction until 2028, thereby maintaining a long-term policy signal that disfavors foreign fuels and feedstocks.

While EPA raised cellulosic volumes above proposed levels, RNG and biogas groups argue the final D3 targets still undershoot feasible production and could constrain sector growth.

Elimination of eRINs is likely to impact electricity-sector stakeholders that had anticipated benefits from an electricity pathway, particularly landfill gas producers, wastewater operators, and electric vehicles (EV) Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), who have pushed for eRIN implementation rules for over a decade.

What Happened?

On April 1, 2026, EPA published the highest-ever RFS volume obligations for 2026 and 2027, setting a new benchmark for federal renewable fuel policy. The final rule increases total renewable fuel requirements to 25.82 billion RINs in 2026 and 25.98 billion RINs in 2027, significantly above the volumes outlined in the mid-2025 proposed rule. These increases result largely from EPA’s decision to delay implementation of its import RIN‑reduction (IRR) policy, thus avoiding near‑term penalties on foreign‑produced fuels and maintaining broader compliance flexibility in the program.

EPA also finalized a 70 percent reallocation of previously waived SRE volumes from compliance years 2023–2025, restoring roughly 2 billion gallons of renewable fuel demand across the transportation fuel supply chain.

Strengthened Signals for Domestic Production and Agricultural Markets

Expect the finalized volumes to drive substantial increases in domestic renewable fuel production, particularly in the biomass‑based diesel and advanced biofuel categories. EPA’s analysis suggests that meeting the new biomass‑based diesel obligations will require more than a 60% increase in production from 2025 levels, a development that is projected to strengthen demand for U.S. agricultural feedstocks and boost investment in greater fuel processing capacity.

These actions, combined with EPA’s recent move to waive summertime limits on E15 sales, reflect the administration’s strategy of positioning biofuels as a tool to moderate fuel price inflation, expand market opportunities for American farmers, and enhance domestic clean-energy production.

Concerns Over Compliance Costs and Market Volatility Remain

Despite broad support for the added market certainty the rule provides, several policy concerns remain. Some stakeholders caution that aggressive increases in advanced biofuel blending obligations, particularly amid shifting federal tax incentives under the §45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, could elevate compliance costs or contribute to diesel price volatility if supply chain adjustments lag behind regulatory expectations.

In addition, although EPA delayed its import RIN‑reduction policy, the eventual reduction in RIN value for fuels and feedstocks produced abroad may reshape sourcing strategies, investment decisions, and credit market behavior in the coming years. Fuel retailers and other market participants have urged EPA to calibrate future RVOs carefully to ensure price stability and protect consumers from unintended inflationary effects.

RNG and Biogas Producers Highlight Concerns With D3 Cellulosic Targets

The renewable natural gas (RNG) and biogas community expressed concern that EPA set D3 cellulosic targets too low, arguing the agency underestimated the market’s actual production trajectory by basing the D3 target on projected end‑use constraints rather than on recent high levels of volume growth.

Their concern is heightened by EPA’s decision not to reallocate SRE volumes into the D3 pool and by policy choices that further limit eligibility for biogas‑to‑electricity pathways. EPA is reversing its prior determination that renewable electricity is eligible to generate RINs (eRINs) because the statute does not permit renewable electricity as an eligible fossil transportation fuel substitute. According to these industry observers, the conservative D3 targets combined with other policies and market uncertainties may constrain sector development and limit opportunities to monetize biogas resources.

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