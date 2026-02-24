EPA Adds PFHxS-Na to Toxics Release Inventory
Tuesday, February 24, 2026
On February 23, 2026, EPA announced its final rule adding sodium perfluorohexanesulfonate (PFHxS-Na) to the Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. Businesses in covered industries must now track and report any use or release of PFHxS-Na above the reporting threshold of 100 lbs. The reporting period began January 1, 2026 and the first reports are due July 1, 2027.

PFHxS-Na is the latest PFAS chemical added to the TRI under the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which requires EPA to add new PFAS chemicals to the TRI each year. EPA added seven PFAS chemicals to the TRI in 2024 and nine PFAS chemicals in 2025. EPA first announced that PFHxS-Na would be listed on the TRI in October, 2025, after the agency finalized the chemical’s toxicity value. EPA maintains a complete list of PFAS added to the TRI here. Adding PFAS chemicals to the TRI is part of EPA’s broader PFAS action plan that we reported on in our April 30, 2025 Environmental Alert.

