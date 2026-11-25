On November 20, 2026, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to “immediately” notify the White House and their contracting agencies of congressional request concerning their communications or work with the executive branch, and to follow instructions to withhold information the White House or the agencies deem privileged.

Quick Hits

EO 14438 directs federal contractors and subcontractors to “immediately” notify the White House and contracting agencies of congressional requests concerning their communications or work with the executive branch, and identifies termination, suspension, or debarment as potential consequences of noncompliance.

The EO does not amend or displace the federal whistleblower laws that protect contractor and subcontractor employees who report covered misconduct to members of Congress or congressional committees.

The EO directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to issue implementation guidance but sets no deadline, and its requirements are likely to reach contractors through new contract clauses.

Executive Order (EO) 14438, “Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting,” does not address employees. However, with a new Congress convening on January 3, 2027, and committees expected to solicit information from contractor whistleblowers, EO 14438 may have its most significant practical effect on how contractors respond when employees communicate with the U.S. Congress.

What EO 14438 Requires

Section 2 of EO 14438 requires contractors to notify the White House and their contracting agencies of “any pending or future congressional request respecting the contractors’ communications or work with the executive branch.” Contractors must also follow White House or agency instructions to withhold communications that the White House or the agency has determined are protected by executive privilege. The EO applies to subcontractors on federal contracts and directs agencies to make prime contractors responsible for subcontractor compliance.

In the event of noncompliance, Section 4 directs agencies to “consider whether” to take action “consistent with applicable law,” including termination, suspension, or debarment. The EO states that it creates no enforceable rights. It contains no definitions, no notice or review procedures, and no provisions addressing employees.

Why the Timing Matters

Democrats will control both chambers of Congress beginning in January 2027, and incoming committee chairs have announced plans for close oversight of federal contracts. Committees are expected to solicit whistleblower tips and publicize intake channels, which means employee disclosures may reach Congress before the company is aware of them. Because EO 14438 does not address employees, individual managers may be unsure how to respond when they learn an employee has been in contact with Congress. Clear guidance may assist employers respond with consistency and in a manner that respects employees’ statutory rights.

Whistleblower Protections Still Apply

Two federal statutes protect employees of contractors, subcontractors, grantees, and subgrantees: 41 U.S.C. § 4712, which covers most civilian agencies, and 10 U.S.C. § 4701, which covers the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). These statutes protect disclosures that an employee reasonably believes evidence gross mismanagement of a federal contract or grant, gross waste of federal funds, abuse of authority relating to a contract or grant, a violation of law, rule, or regulation related to a contract or grant, or a substantial and specific danger to public health or safety. Members of Congress and representatives of congressional committees are protected recipients. The statutes do not apply to elements of the intelligence community.

Covered employers may not discharge, demote, or otherwise discriminate against an employee as a reprisal for a protected disclosure, and these rights “may not be waived by any agreement, policy, form, or condition of employment.” An employee generally has three years to file a complaint with the agency’s inspector general and may later bring an action in federal district court, with a jury if requested. Available remedies include reinstatement, back pay, and attorneys’ fees. The False Claims Act separately prohibits retaliation under 31 U.S.C. § 3730(h). An executive order cannot override these statutory protections.

The ‘Government Request’ Question

The whistleblower statutes prohibit an employer from retaliating against an employee for a protected disclosure, even if an executive branch official asks the employer to take that action. The statutes recognize one narrow exception: when the official’s request is a nondiscretionary directive (that is, a mandatory order rather than a suggestion) that falls within that official’s legal authority.

No court has addressed whether an instruction issued under EO 14438 could qualify for that exception. As a result, compliance with a White House or agency instruction may not protect an employer from liability for an adverse action against an employee who made a protected disclosure.

Confidentiality Agreements and Internal Policies

Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.203-19, which appears in most federal contracts and flows down to subcontracts, prohibits contractors from requiring confidentiality agreements that restrict employees from lawfully reporting waste, fraud, or abuse to a designated federal investigative or law enforcement representative, such as an inspector general. Although the clause does not address Congress, the whistleblower statutes do, and the rights they provide cannot be waived. A policy that routes all congressional contact through the legal department could be read to restrict individual employees unless it is carefully drafted. It is also unclear whether EO 14438’s reference to a “congressional request” extends to committee staff outreach to individual current or former employees.

Privilege and Subpoena Risks

EO 14438 addresses executive privilege over communications with the government. It does not create a blanket privilege for contractor business records or protect a company’s own legal analyses, and congressional committees have historically taken the position that they are not bound by the attorney-client privilege or the work product doctrine. The EO also provides no safe harbor from a congressional subpoena. Willful noncompliance with a subpoena may result in contempt charges under 2 U.S.C. § 192, which carries a five-year statute of limitations. The United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has held that the power to withhold information based on executive privilege is vested in the president alone. Reliance on a contracting agency’s privilege determination therefore may not shield a contractor from liability.

Next Steps

Employers that hold federal contracts or subcontracts may want to review codes of conduct, confidentiality and separation agreements, nondisparagement provisions, and hotline and reporting policies to confirm that they include clear exceptions for protected disclosures, including disclosures to Congress. A government contractor code of business ethics and conduct tailored to FAR 52.203-13 can address these issues more directly than a general corporate ethics policy.

Employers may also want to consider structuring any congressional response protocol to distinguish requests directed to the company from employees’ individual rights to report. Notice to the White House and the contracting agency under EO 14438 may apply to congressional requests directed to the company, while employees generally cannot be required to notify the company or obtain approval before making a protected disclosure.

Employers may want to consider training managers and human resources personnel on when to escalate congressional contacts, what communications to avoid, and the limits on instructing employees not to communicate about protected topics. Managers may, however, continue to remind employees of existing obligations for classified, export-controlled, and other protected information. Employers may also want to review adverse actions involving employees who have raised compliance concerns and to caution managers against conduct that could be viewed as pressuring known congressional witnesses, which may raise obstruction concerns under 18 U.S.C. § 1505.

In addition, employers may want to confirm that their required written notice of whistleblower rights is current and provided in the predominant native language of the workforce, review subcontract flowdown provisions for terms that could be read to require control over subcontractor employees, and consider preserving records relevant to anticipated congressional inquiries. Employers may also want to monitor for OMB guidance, agency notification procedures, and new contract clauses implementing EO 14438.