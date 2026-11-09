Environmental Law Monitor: Expert Witnesses: How to Explain Complex Science to a Jury [Podcast]

In environmental disputes and toxic tort cases, the science is often the central issue. In this episode of the Bracewell Environmental Law Monitor, Kevin Voelkel, a partner in Bracewell’s environment, lands and resources practice, and Dr. Michael Lumpkin, Senior Managing Scientist at Exponent, a scientific and engineering consulting firm, join host Daniel Pope to discuss how experts and lawyers explain complex science to judges, juries and regulators. In the first of two episodes, they examine the role science plays in environmental disputes and toxic tort cases, and why an expert’s job is to defend good science rather than a side.

According to the guests, an effective expert starts with intuitive concepts and builds toward the technical details, using analogies listeners already know. Dr. Lumpkin explains how a factory floor can make a computer model of the human body understandable, and how an executive summary can work like a movie trailer. Kevin adds why advocates need a high-level map before zooming in on the assumptions that drive a case. The conversation also looks at expert objectivity, how reports are structured and the common mistake of jumping into a complex topic without context. Part two of this conversation turns to disputed science and cross-examination.

Episode Highlights

[0:34] Environmental Law Turns Science Into Rules, Until Science Becomes the Main Issue. Daniel explains that environmental law converts science into workable rules, such as a spill-reporting threshold, but that in high-stakes matters the science itself can become the central, heavily contested issue.

[6:36] An Expert’s Job Is to Defend Good Science, Not a Side. Dr. Lumpkin describes his role as defending the scientific method and the communication of data, rather than advocating for one party’s position. Kevin adds that lawyers want experts with a track record of objectivity who will be credible to the trier of fact or decision maker.

[13:49] Analogies Make Difficult Concepts Easier to Receive. Kevin notes that even AI answers a request to explain something to a five-year-old by building an analogy, and that effective analogies take real background understanding. Dr. Lumpkin explains how toxicology analogies compare the body to a process where a substance flows in, gets processed and flows out.

[17:37] The Executive Summary Works Like a Movie Trailer. Dr. Lumpkin keeps the heavy technical analysis in the expert report and its appendix, but wants an executive summary everyone can understand. Unlike a trailer, he says, it should not leave anything to the imagination. He then opens his narrative with familiar concepts like dose response, thresholds, and hazard versus risk.

[25:41] Start With a High-Level Map Before Diving Deep. Kevin explains why an uninitiated audience cannot judge whether a complex model is flawed, and why starting with an assumption the whole case turns on is a dangerous place to begin. He compares the approach to learning a refinery’s process before talking to regulators about a compliance concern.