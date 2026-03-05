Environmental Law Monitor: Ensuring Compliance in Uncertain Times [Podcast]
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

A quieter federal enforcement environment presents both risk and opportunity. On this episode of Environmental Law Monitor, Daniel Pope and Tim Wilkins explore how companies should respond.

While EPA enforcement actions have declined, the underlying statutes, regulations and permits remain in force/ The five-year federal statute of limitations means that today’s violations may be tomorrow’s enforcement targets.

The episode focuses on practical strategies such as:

  • reinforcing compliance culture
  • leveraging audit tools
  • ensuring corrective actions are both effective and well documented

Daniel and Tim highlight continued scrutiny from state agencies and non-governmental organizations, reminding companies that enforcement exposure extends beyond EPA.

Episode Highlights

[3:09] Enforcement Slowdown Doesn’t Mean Lower Risk: There has been noticeable drop in new federal environmental enforcement actions. Fewer EPA cases, however, do not eliminate compliance obligations. With a five-year statute of limitations and the likelihood of policy shifts in future administrations, companies that ease up now could face heightened exposure later.

[5:23] Strengthening the Fundamentals of Compliance: The conversation turns to proactive strategies: reinforcing corporate EHS culture, investing in qualified personnel and empowering compliance teams. Companies are encouraged to revisit the basics — permits, recordkeeping and internal systems — using this quieter regulatory period to “button up” compliance programs rather than relax standards.

[7:05] The Power of Audits and Proof: Tim emphasizes that compliance is only step 1; the ability to prove compliance is just as critical. Environmental audits — whether under federal or state audit policies — can identify issues before regulators do and may provide privilege, immunity or penalty mitigation. Equally important is organized documentation that allows companies to demonstrate compliance quickly during inspections or transactions.

[10:19] Addressing Violations Before They Escalate: When a compliance issue is identified, prompt correction is essential. Allowing violations to continue can increase exposure, especially if future administrations take a more aggressive enforcement stance. Daniel and Tim discuss strategic considerations around self-disclosure, corrective actions and cutting off continuing violations to limit penalty risk.

[19:53] Watching States and NGOs Closely: The episode concludes with a reminder that enforcement risk extends beyond EPA. State agencies remain active, and NGOs are increasingly focused on citizen suits and targeted issue campaigns. Monitoring NGO priorities, responding to emerging concerns and eliminating ongoing violations can reduce litigation risk and moot certain citizen claims before they gain traction.

 

© 2026 Bracewell LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bracewell LLP

The Lobby Shop-Eyes on Texas: What to Make of 2026 Primaries [Podcast]
by: Liam P. Donovan , Joshua C. Zive
DOL Proposes Return to Core Factors in Independent Contractor Test- What Energy Sector Employers Need to Know
by: Brian G. Patterson , Leslie Selig Byrd
Can Nuclear Power the Cloud? Baseload Energy Options for Data Centers [Podcast]
by: Scott H. Segal , Andrew Shaw
SEC Rewrites the Rulebook: Revised Wells Policies Favor Transparency
by: Nicole Boeckmann , Matthew G. Nielsen
The Lobby Shop- Tariffs on Trial: The Supreme Court Strikes Down Key Tariffs — Now What? [Podcast]
by: Joshua C. Zive , Paul Nathanson
The End of Liberation Day: Supreme Court Rules IEEPA Does Not Authorize Presidential Tariffs
by: Margaret B. Beasley , Nicole Boeckmann
Beyond the Usual Suspects- Emerging US Markets for Data Centers [Podcast]
by: Scott H. Segal
OFAC Launches Online Portal for Voluntary Self-Disclosure of Sanctions Violations
by: Seth D. DuCharme , Anissa L. Adas
Powering Growth- Utility Challenges Facing Data Centers
by: W. Jared Berg , Bryan L. Clark
Treasury and IRS Issue Guidance on Foreign Entity of Concern Rules for Clean Energy Tax Credits
by: Elizabeth L. McGinley , Peter W. Rogers
The Reopening Continues: OFAC Issues Additional General Licenses Authorizing Activities Related to Venezuelan Oil
by: Margaret B. Beasley , Seth D. DuCharme
France Multiannual Energy Plan No. 3- Third Programmation pluriannuelle de l’énergie – PPE 3
by: Anne Lapierre , Sandra Hahn Duraffourg
Environmental Essentials Webinar Series –Environmental Auditing 101: How Environmental Compliance Audits Work and Why They Matter [Video]
by: Timothy A. Wilkins , Daniel J. Pope

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 