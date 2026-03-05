Environmental Law Monitor: Ensuring Compliance in Uncertain Times [Podcast]

A quieter federal enforcement environment presents both risk and opportunity. On this episode of Environmental Law Monitor, Daniel Pope and Tim Wilkins explore how companies should respond.

While EPA enforcement actions have declined, the underlying statutes, regulations and permits remain in force/ The five-year federal statute of limitations means that today’s violations may be tomorrow’s enforcement targets.

The episode focuses on practical strategies such as:

reinforcing compliance culture

leveraging audit tools

ensuring corrective actions are both effective and well documented

Daniel and Tim highlight continued scrutiny from state agencies and non-governmental organizations, reminding companies that enforcement exposure extends beyond EPA.

Episode Highlights

[3:09] Enforcement Slowdown Doesn’t Mean Lower Risk: There has been noticeable drop in new federal environmental enforcement actions. Fewer EPA cases, however, do not eliminate compliance obligations. With a five-year statute of limitations and the likelihood of policy shifts in future administrations, companies that ease up now could face heightened exposure later.

[5:23] Strengthening the Fundamentals of Compliance: The conversation turns to proactive strategies: reinforcing corporate EHS culture, investing in qualified personnel and empowering compliance teams. Companies are encouraged to revisit the basics — permits, recordkeeping and internal systems — using this quieter regulatory period to “button up” compliance programs rather than relax standards.

[7:05] The Power of Audits and Proof: Tim emphasizes that compliance is only step 1; the ability to prove compliance is just as critical. Environmental audits — whether under federal or state audit policies — can identify issues before regulators do and may provide privilege, immunity or penalty mitigation. Equally important is organized documentation that allows companies to demonstrate compliance quickly during inspections or transactions.

[10:19] Addressing Violations Before They Escalate: When a compliance issue is identified, prompt correction is essential. Allowing violations to continue can increase exposure, especially if future administrations take a more aggressive enforcement stance. Daniel and Tim discuss strategic considerations around self-disclosure, corrective actions and cutting off continuing violations to limit penalty risk.

[19:53] Watching States and NGOs Closely: The episode concludes with a reminder that enforcement risk extends beyond EPA. State agencies remain active, and NGOs are increasingly focused on citizen suits and targeted issue campaigns. Monitoring NGO priorities, responding to emerging concerns and eliminating ongoing violations can reduce litigation risk and moot certain citizen claims before they gain traction.