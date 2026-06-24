Environmental Law Monitor - Brownfield Data Centers: Environmental Due Diligence and Liability — A Cross-Practice Conversation [Podcast]
Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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In this episode of the Environmental Law Monitor, Daniel Pope shares a conversation from Bracewell’s Data Center Counsel with Jared Berg and Jason Hutt.

The trio explores why brownfield sites — former industrial properties like old power plants and steel mills — are increasingly attractive to data center developers thanks to existing power infrastructure and water access. They discuss navigating CERCLA liability, conducting thorough environmental due diligence, structuring asset sales to manage legacy contamination risk, and the growing debate over water usage in Texas.

The conversation also highlights how brownfield programs can protect developers and why state and local policy engagement is critical to project success.

Check out the original episode on Data Center Counsel.

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