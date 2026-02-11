Environmental Essentials Webinar Series –Environmental Auditing 101: How Environmental Compliance Audits Work and Why They Matter [Video]
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Environmental compliance audits offer companies of all sizes the opportunity to identify, disclose, and correct environmental violations for significant penalty relief, all while training environmental employees and selecting remedies that make the most business sense for the company’s next move. But whether, when, and how to conduct such audits can be a barrier to taking advantage of these benefits.

Designed for practitioners seeking to understand the benefits from environmental auditing, this webinar covered opportunities provided by environmental compliance auditing, the legal risks of auditing and how to best design around them, as well as the various policies and laws that offer penalty-relief options in exchange for the disclosure and correction of certain audit results.

Tim Wilkins and Daniel Pope highlighted audit process questions, common issues and errors, and best practices for auditing, whether with or without third-party consultants. They then described audit disclosure opportunities at the state level with an explanation of the Texas Audit Privilege Act, along with updates on recent audit law adoptions in other states, and the U.S. EPA’s Audit Policy (including its “new owner audit” variant), offering critical guidance on how to best evaluate and utilize those different audit disclosure options.

