Enhanced FDA-SEC Collaboration: How Life Sciences Companies Think About Disclosure, Insider Trading, and Prediction Markets

On August 31, 2026, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”)[1] to “establish a framework to support the parties’ respective regulatory and enforcement responsibilities and otherwise enhance cooperation.” On its face, the document is not earth-shattering—six pages of information-sharing protocols, points-of-contact designations, and FOIA-referral procedures. But read against the backdrop of prior biopharma insider trading cases and the rapid onset of prediction markets for clinical trial outcomes, like Polymarket and Kalshi, this MOU is a clear signal: regulators are enhancing scrutiny by formalizing a data pipeline between the two agencies as the incentives to misuse information from FDA-regulated companies have multiplied.

The MOU in practice

The MOU is intended to “bolster informed decision-making, improve the effectiveness of the parties’ oversight and compliance efforts, and ensure that information relevant to public health and the integrity of financial markets is appropriately shared in accordance with applicable laws and policies.” The background section is more revealing about what prompted it, explicitly flagging situations where a firm engaged in FDA-regulated activities “may have disseminated false or misleading statements to the investing community, such as representations about the status of FDA review, product approvals, clinical trial results, or other matters within the FDA’s regulatory authority that could affect investors’ decisions.”

Mechanically, the MOU creates, among others things:

Two parallel legal pathways. FDA-to-SEC sharing runs through 21 C.F.R. § 20.85, which allows FDA to disclose otherwise-exempt records to the SEC, except for the categories carved out by specific Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) provisions covering trade secrets and confidential commercial information, and permits the SEC to use that information in filing reviews and in “any enforcement investigation, proceeding, or civil action.”

Dedicated points of contact. FDA’s Office of the Chief Counsel is the designated lead for referrals of potential violations to the SEC and for FDA’s role when an SEC matter reaches civil or judicial adjudication, while the SEC will maintain contacts in both its Division of Enforcement and its Division of Corporation Finance.

Secure infrastructure. Each agency will establish a mechanism, such as a mailbox, for receiving information requests, and a mechanism, such as secure file transfer, for providing non-public information.The agencies will “consider establishing and maintaining Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and templates” for these requests.

The MOU is one of many similar interagency information-sharing arrangements FDA already maintains with federal agencies and gives SEC staff a clear framework for seeking relevant non-public information directly from the FDA. Companies should assume that public statements are more readily verifiable by regulators than they were before.

The enforcement backdrop and practical effect

This MOU lands amid a run of SEC matters that follow a consistent playbook—someone learns what the FDA or trial data really indicates before the market does, and trades. These cases underscore what regulators appear to be prioritizing—timing gaps between FDA communications or trial data, and what the company discloses, plus trading that exploits that gap. The SEC is treating biopharma regulatory milestones and clinical-trial information as a sustained market-integrity focus, and the MOU is designed to make those cases easier to investigate and prove.

Before, SEC investigations often relied heavily on issuer-produced documents, testimony, and slower, less standardized coordination with the FDA. The MOU does not create new substantive standards but facilitates SEC staff’s acquisition and use of FDA information when evaluating whether an issuer’s public statements about FDA interactions were complete and accurate, and whether trading occurred while material FDA-related information was non-public.

The MOU’s timing also aligns with the expansion of prediction markets, like Kalshi and Polymarket, into clinical trial outcomes and FDA approval events. Those markets create a faster and less regulated way to monetize the same edge that drives classic biopharma insider trading cases—except the instrument for turning profit is not the company’s stock.

That matters because the enforcement pathway can differ. Trading a security on undisclosed FDA developments typically fits familiar SEC Section 10(b)/Rule 10b-5 frameworks, whereas trading event contracts tied to trials/approvals may trigger different theories, like commodities fraud, rather than securities-law insider trading.

Furthermore, the group of people with outcome-relevant information can be much broader than a company’s traditional “insider” population. In the clinical-trial world, statisticians, investigators, CRO personnel, laboratory staff, data managers, and various specialized third-party consultants may see results early enough to trade on them in prediction markets even though they sit outside the issuer, may not be explicitly covered by the company’s insider trading controls, and may not fit neatly within the classic corporate-insider framework.

Therefore, even if a company’s insider trading policy is strong for employees, it may not meaningfully address the most plausible prediction-market risk actors—vendors and clinical trial personnel with early visibility into outcomes.

Takeaways

Assume FDA statements are more easily verifiable.Treat disclosures about FDA feedback, timelines, clinical holds, inspections, and correspondence as likely to be tested by the SEC against the FDA file.

Tighten alignment between regulatory and disclosure functions.Investor-facing language should be anchored to the same underlying record the company would want the FDA (and now potentially the SEC) to see.

Ensure that controls are extended beyond employees.Reassess contract terms and compliance expectations for consultants, CROs, labs, statisticians, and other third parties—especially where they could access key clinical trial information.

Treat prediction markets as both a trading risk and a trial-integrity risk.Even absent misconduct, public betting and pricing signals can create scrutiny about information controls if they appear to correlate with non-public developments.

Regulators appear increasingly focused on narrowing the gap between what the market is told and what non-public records reflect. The MOU, recent SEC biopharma enforcement actions, and the rise of clinical-trial prediction markets all signal that this scrutiny is extending beyond traditional public-equities trading and into additional venues where material information can be monetized.

The practical takeaway is that life sciences companies should adjust disclosure controls, trading policies, and third-party oversight for an environment in which FDA-related information is shared more readily across regulators—and where the incentives and opportunities to trade on that information extend well beyond the stock market.

Footnotes

[1] https://www.sec.gov/files/mou-between-sec-us-fda-083126.pdf