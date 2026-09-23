Energized with Foley | From General Counsel to Growth Officer: A Lawyer's Path to Leading Energy's Next Chapter [Podcast]
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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In this episode of Energized by Foley, Deanna Reitman speaks with David Dardis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs and Growth Officer at Constellation Energy, about his path from lawyer to business leader and what that perspective means in today’s energy market. David discusses how his background in law, regulation, and policy has shaped his approach to growth, dealmaking, and strategy, and shares insights on the rising demand for power, the role of nuclear energy, new generation development, and the policy and market dynamics influencing the industry’s next chapter. The conversation offers a thoughtful look at leadership at the intersection of law, business, and energy, and the challenges and opportunities facing the sector as demand continues to grow.

 

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