The Employment Strategists: S2 Ep6 Mental Health in the Workplace [Podcast]

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and mental health in the workplace is no longer just an HR conversation — it’s also a legal one.

In this episode of The Employment Strategists, we discuss mental health accommodations in the workplace, the ADA’s interactive process, and the legal risks employers face when requests are ignored, mishandled, or dismissed too quickly. We also break down real-world issues involving anxiety-related accommodation requests, work-from-home policies, therapy animals, confidentiality concerns, and why documentation and communication matter for both employers and employees.