Employment Law This Week- What Do Federal DEI Crackdowns Mean for Employers? [Video, Podcast]

This week, we examine the coordinated efforts by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to target diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The efforts raise critical implications for private employers' compliance strategies.

Federal Agencies Target Workplace DEI

Federal agencies are intensifying their scrutiny of workplace DEI initiatives, creating new and complex challenges for employers.

Key Takeaways for Employers: